The Fortinet 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report Reveals a Surge in AI-Enabled Cybercrime, Contributing to a 389% Increase in Ransomware Victims Year-over-Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today released the 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report from FortiGuard Labs. Derived exclusively from FortiGuard Labs telemetry, the latest annual report is a snapshot of the active threat landscape and trends from 2025, including a comprehensive analysis across all tactics used in cyberattacks, as outlined in the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The data reveals that cybercrime no longer functions as a series of isolated campaigns—it operates as a system, with malicious hackers operating across an end-to-end life cycle and compressing the attack life cycle with shadow agents.

“Cybercrime is one of the world’s most pervasive and costly threats, and our latest Global Threat Landscape Report reveals how malicious actors are beginning to leverage agentic AI to execute more sophisticated attacks,” said Derek Manky, Chief Security Strategist and Global VP of Threat Intelligence, Fortinet FortiGuard Labs. “As cybercriminals increasingly use AI to bolster their tactics, cyber defenders must evolve cybersecurity operations into an industrialized defense and adopt AI-enabled tools that respond at the same velocity as modern threats.”

Attack Techniques and Targeted Sectors in Today’s Threat Landscape

Modern cybercrime crosses borders and sectors, and even traditional definitions of crime itself. As attacks grow more sophisticated and interconnected, key findings from the latest FortiGuard Labs Global Threat Landscape Report reveal:

Velocity defines risk as time-to-exploit (TTE) shrinks: As AI accelerates reconnaissance, weaponization, and execution, FortiGuard Intelligence shows that TTE as 24–48 hours for critical outbreaks, a sharp increase from earlier reports that revealed a TTE of 4.76 days. Real-world incidents reflect how minutes can define outcomes: Active exploitation attempts were made within hours of the React2Shell vulnerability public disclosure.

As AI accelerates reconnaissance, weaponization, and execution, FortiGuard Intelligence shows that TTE as 24–48 hours for critical outbreaks, a sharp increase from earlier reports that revealed a TTE of 4.76 days. Real-world incidents reflect how minutes can define outcomes: Active exploitation attempts were made within hours of the React2Shell vulnerability public disclosure. Ransomware victims skyrocket: FortiRecon adversary intelligence identified 7,831 confirmed ransomware victims globally, skyrocketing from approximately 1,600 identified victims in the Fortinet 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report. Availability of crime service kits like WormGPT, FraudGPT, and BruteForceAI contributed to this 389% increase year-over-year (YoY). The top three targeted sectors include manufacturing (1,284), business services (824), and retail (682). Geographic concentration includes the U.S. (3,381), Canada (374), and Germany (291).

FortiRecon adversary intelligence identified 7,831 confirmed ransomware victims globally, skyrocketing from approximately 1,600 identified victims in the Fortinet 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report. Availability of crime service kits like WormGPT, FraudGPT, and BruteForceAI contributed to this 389% increase year-over-year (YoY). The top three targeted sectors include manufacturing (1,284), business services (824), and retail (682). Geographic concentration includes the U.S. (3,381), Canada (374), and Germany (291). Identity sprawl defines cloud exposure: FortiCNAPP intelligence confirms that throughout 2025, most confirmed cloud incidents originated from stolen, exposed, or misused credentials rather than from infrastructure exploitation. Sector analysis shows hospitals/physician clinics and retail establishments as the #1 target. Large identity populations, federated access models, and complex cloud integrations make these prime targets for malicious hackers.





Inside the Habits of Modern, AI-Enabled Cybercriminals

As FortiGuard Labs Cyberthreat Predictions for 2026 projected, the most capable threat groups function as semi-autonomous enterprises, supported by shadow agents, access brokers, and botnet operators who provide services on demand. Key findings from the 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report show:

Shadow agents reduce operator skill requirements while increasing workflow speed. FortiRecon dark web signals captured AI-enabled offensive tooling advertised as services and products, including enhanced versions of WormGPT and FraudGPT, and novel services like HexStrike AI, an offensive AI tool with automated reconnaissance attack path generation; and BruteForceAI, a penetration testing tool that integrates large language models (LLMs) for intelligent form analysis and can execute sophisticated multi-threaded attacks.

FortiRecon dark web signals captured AI-enabled offensive tooling advertised as services and products, including enhanced versions of WormGPT and FraudGPT, and novel services like HexStrike AI, an offensive AI tool with automated reconnaissance attack path generation; and BruteForceAI, a penetration testing tool that integrates large language models (LLMs) for intelligent form analysis and can execute sophisticated multi-threaded attacks. With AI, criminals work smarter, not harder. FortiGate IPS telemetry recorded a 22% decrease in brute force attempts YoY, pointing to efficiency gains: With optimized, intelligent brute force techniques, threat actors are making fewer attempts against better-selected targets, increasing success probability per credential tested. This activity translates into about 67.65 billion brute force events globally, with approximately 185 million attempts per day; 1.3 billion attempts per week; and 5.6 billion attempts per month. At the same time, intelligence revealed a 25.49% increase in global exploitation attempts YoY.

FortiGate IPS telemetry recorded a 22% decrease in brute force attempts YoY, pointing to efficiency gains: With optimized, intelligent brute force techniques, threat actors are making fewer attempts against better-selected targets, increasing success probability per credential tested. This activity translates into about 67.65 billion brute force events globally, with approximately 185 million attempts per day; 1.3 billion attempts per week; and 5.6 billion attempts per month. At the same time, intelligence revealed a 25.49% increase in global exploitation attempts YoY. Stolen datasets are more popular than leaked credentials. In the 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report, FortiGuard Labs observed a 500% increase in logs available from systems compromised by infostealer malware. In 2026, FortiRecon intelligence found an additional 79% increase and revealed a shift toward theft of more comprehensive data sets, enabled by agentic AI. Within dark web “database” activity, stealer logs dominated advertised and shared datasets (67.12%), exceeding combolists (16.47%) and leaked credentials (5.96%). Stealer logs reduce attacker effort by bundling identity material with contextual artifacts, including browser-resident data, enabling immediate replay and faster conversion than brute force or password spraying.

In the 2025 Global Threat Landscape Report, FortiGuard Labs observed a 500% increase in logs available from systems compromised by infostealer malware. In 2026, FortiRecon intelligence found an additional 79% increase and revealed a shift toward theft of more comprehensive data sets, enabled by agentic AI. Within dark web “database” activity, stealer logs dominated advertised and shared datasets (67.12%), exceeding combolists (16.47%) and leaked credentials (5.96%). Stealer logs reduce attacker effort by bundling identity material with contextual artifacts, including browser-resident data, enabling immediate replay and faster conversion than brute force or password spraying. Credential-stealer malware persists. Credential-stealer malware remains a lucrative industry and primary upstream engine for exposure generation. FortiRecon telemetry shows stealer activity dominated by RedLine: 911,968 infections (50.80%); Lumma: 499,784 (27.84%); and Vidar: 236,778 (13.19%).





Putting Awareness into Action: Disrupting Cybercriminal Ecosystems

Fortinet is committed to disrupting cybercrime by collecting and sharing threat intel and actively working to combat cyberthreats on a global scale.

A recent collaborative effort spearheaded by INTERPOL and supported by Fortinet through the World Economic Forum Cybercrime Atlas resulted in the takedown of a cybercriminal network. Operation Red Card 2.0 took down infrastructure and operators behind online scams, mobile money fraud, and fraudulent loan applications in Africa. Fortinet is a founding member of the Cybercrime Atlas, a global public-private collaboration effort hosted by the World Economic Forum that uses open-source intelligence to map cybercriminal networks, identify infrastructure vulnerabilities, and support joint disruption operations with law enforcement, such as the recent Operation Red Card 2.0 and Operation Serengeti 2.0.

The 2026 Global Threat Landscape Report reveals that incentivizing the disruption of cybercrime has never been more important. To empower defenders to stay ahead of cybercriminals, Fortinet and Crime Stoppers International launched the Cybercrime Bounty program to provide a secure, anonymous channel for citizens and ethical hackers to submit information about cyberthreats.

Discover how FortiGuard Labs Advisory Services combine cutting-edge technology and expert services to help organizations strengthen their security posture before threats emerge. FortiGuard Outbreak Alerts provide key information about ongoing cybersecurity attacks with significant ramifications affecting companies, organizations and industries. In the event of an incident, FortiGuard Labs offers swift, effective response and in-depth forensic analysis to minimize impact and prevent future intrusions, delivering comprehensive protection in today’s increasingly volatile digital landscape.

Register for the FortiGuard Labs webinar to hear experts break down the threats defining 2026 and what they mean for your organization.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

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