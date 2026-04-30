South Carolina Teen Wins National 4-H Competition in Washington, D.C, Secures $10K for Youth Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When high school freshman Zy’Kiera Aaron from Dillon, South Carolina stepped onto the Ignite by 4-H main stage in the nations’ capital to present her 4-H Lead to Change project to almost 2,000 teens and educators, she had one goal: “leave it all out on the floor because it’s not about me, it’s about the impact I can give.”

At 14, the South Carolina State University 1890 Extension 4-H’er just earned the 4-H Lead to Change top award for a combined $10,000 grant to grow her youth-led initiative, S.P.E.A.K. (Say how you honestly feel, Project with confidence, Eliminate insecurity, Ask questions, Keep your cool!). With nearly 75% of people experiencing anxiety around public speaking, Zy’Kiera is working to change that, starting in her own community.

Through 4-H Lead to Change, youth like Zy’Kiera identify issues in their communities and develop real-world solutions. More importantly, they build leadership, confidence and problem-solving skills that prepare them to be Beyond Ready for their future so they are healthy, productive and engaged.

Kinda McInnis, Zy’Kiera’s 4-H Youth Development Agent, South Carolina State University 1890 Extension said Zy’Kiera’s leadership stands out locally so there was no surprise when it came to the national stage. “She saw a need in her community and took action,” Kinda said. “She is a strong example of what it means to be Beyond Ready – using her skills to make a difference in the lives of others and preparing for her future. We are incredibly proud of her.”

Projects advance through multiple funding rounds before reaching Ignite by 4-H, the organization’s premier teen event, where three national finalists are selected to present. Through 4-H, youth like Zy’Kiera gain the confidence to speak up and lead – making her focus on public speaking especially impactful. Zy’Kiera’s project was ultimately chosen for the grant by her peers, underscoring the strong impact of her message among youth leaders nationwide.

With the previous $2,000 Implementation Grant and $3,000 Expansion Grant through 4-H, she’s hosted several workshops at Dillon Middle School. The additional $5,000 grant will allow her to expand to Dillon High School and launch a summer camp to reach more young people.

“This moment means everything to me. Young people should feel confident standing up and sharing their ideas,” said Zy’Kiera. “I want them to know that their voice matters, and it deserves to be heard.”

The two other national finalists also demonstrated the power of youth-led solutions:

Leaf It Up! (Washington State University) – addresses food insecurity among college students by distributing microgreens starter kits through campus food pantries, enabling students to grow fresh, nutrient-dense food.

Career Compass: Guiding ESL Students to Success (North Carolina State University) – supports English as a Second Language (ESL) students through mentorship, multilingual resources and career readiness programming to help them succeed academically and professionally.

ABOUT 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Attachments