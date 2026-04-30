Moulded Fibre Packaging Market Report 2026-2036, Case Studies & Profiles of 150+ Companies Across the Value Chain, from Fibre Producers and Machinery Suppliers to Coating Specialists and Brand Owners

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Moulded Fibre Packaging Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Moulded Fibre Packaging Market 2026-2036 delivers a comprehensive, data-rich analysis of one of the fastest-growing segments of sustainable packaging. Built on primary research and extensive secondary analysis, the report maps the market across seven end-use segments and seven regions, tracks the regulatory, macroeconomic and technological forces reshaping demand, and profiles more than 150 companies active across the moulded fibre value chain - from fibre producers and moulding machinery suppliers to barrier-coating chemistry specialists, brand owners and technology consortia.

The report provides detailed 10-year forecasts to 2036, with granular breakdowns for retail food and drink, foodservice, FMCG and cosmetics, industrial and engineered packaging, single-use medical, horticulture and consumer durables. Technology coverage spans wet-moulded, dry-moulded and thermoformed fibre, hollow-shape production of bottles and tubes, BfR XXXVI-compliant wet-end OGR chemistries, 100% cellulose MFC barriers, PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions, process-heat engineering and AI-driven visual inspection. Regulatory analysis covers PPWR, SUPD, EPR, PFAS restrictions and global food-contact frameworks.

The global moulded fibre packaging market is entering a decade of sustained expansion, driven by converging regulatory, commercial and consumer pressures on single-use plastics. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is reshaping packaging design across Europe, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes are proliferating across Asia, Latin America and North America, and PFAS restrictions are forcing wholesale reformulation of grease- and oil-resistant coatings. Together, these forces are pushing brand owners and converters toward fibre-based alternatives across an expanding range of applications.

Retail food and drink remains the largest end-use segment, anchored by egg cartons, produce trays, wine-bottle protection and the nascent but high-profile category of paper and fibre-based beverage bottles. Foodservice - led by takeaway containers, lids, cup carriers and disposables - is the fastest-growing mainstream segment. Medical and cosmetics applications are expanding as brand owners commit to plastic-free primary and secondary packaging, while consumer electronics and appliance makers increasingly substitute moulded fibre for expanded polystyrene (EPS) in transit and protective packaging - an area given fresh impetus by the continued growth of e-commerce.

Technology innovation is reshaping what moulded fibre can do. Dry-moulded fibre, pioneered by PulPac and its licensees, reduces water use and energy intensity while enabling production on existing paper, board and thermoforming equipment. Wet-end oil-and-grease-resistant chemistries compliant with BfR XXXVI, 100% cellulose barriers based on microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions are opening food-contact applications previously closed to fibre. Industrial hemp and other next-generation cellulosic feedstocks are being trialled in hollow-shape production of bottles, tubes and containers, while AI-driven visual inspection and process-heat engineering are lifting yield and lowering unit cost across the wet- and dry-moulded supply base.

Challenges remain. Moulded fibre typically carries a cost premium over comparable plastic packaging, investment decisions are slowed by broader economic uncertainty, and converting barrier performance from pilot to industrial scale demands close collaboration across fibre, chemistry, tooling and filling partners. Regional growth dynamics are also uneven: Asia-Pacific and Africa are catching up rapidly from a lower base, while Western Europe and North America continue to provide the regulatory pull that sets the global direction of travel. Paperisation, circularity and the substitution of fossil-based plastics are set to define competitive strategy across the fibre packaging value chain through 2036.

RESEARCH REPORT HIGHLIGHTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Plastics packaging issues

Moulded fibre market

Increased demand in recent years will continue

Meeting sustainability needs

New coatings technologies

In-house tooling

Paperisation and plastic substitution

Cost gap between moulded fibre and plastic alternatives

Advantages of moulded fibre packaging

Packaging megatrends

Main market players

Global revenues for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (millions USD)

Market segmentation for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (millions USD)

Regional segmentation for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (revenues, millions USD)

Market and technology challenges

Key questions answered within this report

REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND MARKET DRIVERS

EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)

EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD)

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes worldwide

BfR XXXVI compliance for direct food contact

PFAS restrictions and the shift to fluorine-free chemistries

Corporate sustainability disclosure obligations

Cost sensitivity and the price gap with plastic

Urbanisation and consumer concerns

Recyclability and compostability requirements

TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

Cellulose fibre sources

Virgin fibres

Recycled fibres

Manufacturing processes

Mechanical pulping and chemical pulping

Forming process

Drying process

D printing

Process heat as a design variable

AI-driven visual inspection and in-line quality control

Types of moulded pulp

Wet moulding

Dry-moulded / thermoformed fibre

Hollow shapes - scaling bottles, containers and tubes

Properties of moulded products

Grades and prices

Additives

Strength and lightweighting

Formability, humidity resistance and end-of-life trade-offs

Barrier coatings and functional layers

Bio-based wet-end oil and grease resistant (OGR) solutions

BfR XXXVI-compliant wet-end chemistries

% cellulose barriers - microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) and double-dipping

PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions and bio-based wax emulsions

Nanocellulose and plasma coatings

Multi-layer barrier architectures and lamination

Paper and fibre-based bottles

Wet-moulded fibre bottles

Dry-moulded paper bottles - state of development

Paper-based caps and closures

Downstream: cleaning, filling and secondary packaging

E-commerce and transit packaging: moulded fibre vs EPS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND CASE STUDIES

Case study: PulPac and Diageo - Johnnie Walker paper bottle

Case study: Tony's Chocolonely moulded fibre advent calendar (SFA Packaging)

Case study: Metsa Spring - moulded fibre food trays with barrier film

Case study: Stora Enso and Matrix Pack innovation partnership

Case study: Flora

Case study: Yangi - pilot-to-production collaboration model

Case study: Fiberdom Duranova - plastic-free fibre on existing lines

Case study: Grenoble INP / Cellulose Valley LCA - wet, dry and plastic thermoformed trays

END-USE MARKETS AND FORECASTS

Foodservice

Retail food and drink

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics

Electronics packaging

Single-use medical

Horticultural

Consumer durables

End-use market CAGR comparison

REGIONAL MARKETS AND FORECASTS

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South & Central America

Brazil

Other South and Central America

Western Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Other Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Other Middle East

Africa

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Other Asia-Pacific

Australasia

Country-level CAGR comparison

COMPANY PROFILES (107 COMPANY PROFILES)

Acorn Pulp Group

Advanced Paper Forming

Ahlstrom

AIM Sweden

Amcor

Apeel Sciences

Aquapak Polymers

Archroma

Arkema

Artemyn

BASF

Be Green Packaging

Bcomp

Billerud

BIO-LUTIONS

Blue Ocean Closures

Borregaard

Brodrene Hartmann

Buhl Paperform

Capsul'in Pro

Cellucomp

CelluForce

Cellutech (Stora Enso)

Celwise

Cirkla

CKF

Clariant

CreaFill Fibers

Cruz Foam

Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging

Dalton Electric Heating

Danish Technological Institute

DIC Corporation

Domtar Paper

Dow

Earthodic

E6PR

Ecologic Brands

Eco-Products

Eco-SQ

EcoSynthetix

Ecovative Design

E-molding International

EMPPA

EnviroPAK

EURIKAS

Fibercel Packaging

Fiberdom

FiberLean Technologies

Fibmold

Follmann

Footprint

Fraunhofer Institutes

Frugalpac

Futamura Chemical

Genera

Genpak

Golden Arrow

Grenoble INP - Cellulose Valley

H.B. Fuller

Henry Molded Products

Heracles Packaging

Holmen Iggesund

Huhtamaki

HZ Green Pulp

Infinited Fiber Company

International Paper

J&J Green Paper

JOS Consulting

Kagzi Bottles

Keiding

Kelpi

Kemira

Kiefel

Koehler Paper

Kotkamills (Metsa Board)

KRONES

Kuraray

Lactips

Lean Orb

Lvran Tech

Mantrose-Haeuser

Matrix Pack

MCC Verstraete

Melodea

Metsa Board Corporation

Metsa Spring

Michelman

Michelsen Packaging

Mondi

Moulded Pulp Engineering

The Navigator Company

Nfinite Nanotech

Nippon Paper Industries

Nippon Molding

Nippn Corp

Notpla

Oji Holdings

Omni-Pac Group

Omya

one.five

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