Moulded Fibre Packaging Market Report 2026-2036, Case Studies & Profiles of 150+ Companies Across the Value Chain, from Fibre Producers and Machinery Suppliers to Coating Specialists and Brand Owners

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Moulded Fibre Packaging Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Moulded Fibre Packaging Market 2026-2036 delivers a comprehensive, data-rich analysis of one of the fastest-growing segments of sustainable packaging. Built on primary research and extensive secondary analysis, the report maps the market across seven end-use segments and seven regions, tracks the regulatory, macroeconomic and technological forces reshaping demand, and profiles more than 150 companies active across the moulded fibre value chain - from fibre producers and moulding machinery suppliers to barrier-coating chemistry specialists, brand owners and technology consortia.
The report provides detailed 10-year forecasts to 2036, with granular breakdowns for retail food and drink, foodservice, FMCG and cosmetics, industrial and engineered packaging, single-use medical, horticulture and consumer durables. Technology coverage spans wet-moulded, dry-moulded and thermoformed fibre, hollow-shape production of bottles and tubes, BfR XXXVI-compliant wet-end OGR chemistries, 100% cellulose MFC barriers, PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions, process-heat engineering and AI-driven visual inspection. Regulatory analysis covers PPWR, SUPD, EPR, PFAS restrictions and global food-contact frameworks.
The global moulded fibre packaging market is entering a decade of sustained expansion, driven by converging regulatory, commercial and consumer pressures on single-use plastics. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is reshaping packaging design across Europe, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes are proliferating across Asia, Latin America and North America, and PFAS restrictions are forcing wholesale reformulation of grease- and oil-resistant coatings. Together, these forces are pushing brand owners and converters toward fibre-based alternatives across an expanding range of applications.
Retail food and drink remains the largest end-use segment, anchored by egg cartons, produce trays, wine-bottle protection and the nascent but high-profile category of paper and fibre-based beverage bottles. Foodservice - led by takeaway containers, lids, cup carriers and disposables - is the fastest-growing mainstream segment. Medical and cosmetics applications are expanding as brand owners commit to plastic-free primary and secondary packaging, while consumer electronics and appliance makers increasingly substitute moulded fibre for expanded polystyrene (EPS) in transit and protective packaging - an area given fresh impetus by the continued growth of e-commerce.
Technology innovation is reshaping what moulded fibre can do. Dry-moulded fibre, pioneered by PulPac and its licensees, reduces water use and energy intensity while enabling production on existing paper, board and thermoforming equipment. Wet-end oil-and-grease-resistant chemistries compliant with BfR XXXVI, 100% cellulose barriers based on microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions are opening food-contact applications previously closed to fibre. Industrial hemp and other next-generation cellulosic feedstocks are being trialled in hollow-shape production of bottles, tubes and containers, while AI-driven visual inspection and process-heat engineering are lifting yield and lowering unit cost across the wet- and dry-moulded supply base.
Challenges remain. Moulded fibre typically carries a cost premium over comparable plastic packaging, investment decisions are slowed by broader economic uncertainty, and converting barrier performance from pilot to industrial scale demands close collaboration across fibre, chemistry, tooling and filling partners. Regional growth dynamics are also uneven: Asia-Pacific and Africa are catching up rapidly from a lower base, while Western Europe and North America continue to provide the regulatory pull that sets the global direction of travel. Paperisation, circularity and the substitution of fossil-based plastics are set to define competitive strategy across the fibre packaging value chain through 2036.
RESEARCH REPORT HIGHLIGHTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Plastics packaging issues
- Moulded fibre market
- Increased demand in recent years will continue
- Meeting sustainability needs
- New coatings technologies
- In-house tooling
- Paperisation and plastic substitution
- Cost gap between moulded fibre and plastic alternatives
- Advantages of moulded fibre packaging
- Packaging megatrends
- Main market players
- Global revenues for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (millions USD)
- Market segmentation for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (millions USD)
- Regional segmentation for moulded fibre packaging, 2026-2036 (revenues, millions USD)
- Market and technology challenges
- Key questions answered within this report
REGULATORY LANDSCAPE AND MARKET DRIVERS
- EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR)
- EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD)
- Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes worldwide
- BfR XXXVI compliance for direct food contact
- PFAS restrictions and the shift to fluorine-free chemistries
- Corporate sustainability disclosure obligations
- Cost sensitivity and the price gap with plastic
- Urbanisation and consumer concerns
- Recyclability and compostability requirements
TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
- Cellulose fibre sources
- Virgin fibres
- Recycled fibres
- Manufacturing processes
- Mechanical pulping and chemical pulping
- Forming process
- Drying process
- D printing
- Process heat as a design variable
- AI-driven visual inspection and in-line quality control
- Types of moulded pulp
- Wet moulding
- Dry-moulded / thermoformed fibre
- Hollow shapes - scaling bottles, containers and tubes
- Properties of moulded products
- Grades and prices
- Additives
- Strength and lightweighting
- Formability, humidity resistance and end-of-life trade-offs
- Barrier coatings and functional layers
- Bio-based wet-end oil and grease resistant (OGR) solutions
- BfR XXXVI-compliant wet-end chemistries
- % cellulose barriers - microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) and double-dipping
- PFAS-free bio-polymer dispersions and bio-based wax emulsions
- Nanocellulose and plasma coatings
- Multi-layer barrier architectures and lamination
- Paper and fibre-based bottles
- Wet-moulded fibre bottles
- Dry-moulded paper bottles - state of development
- Paper-based caps and closures
- Downstream: cleaning, filling and secondary packaging
- E-commerce and transit packaging: moulded fibre vs EPS
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND CASE STUDIES
- Case study: PulPac and Diageo - Johnnie Walker paper bottle
- Case study: Tony's Chocolonely moulded fibre advent calendar (SFA Packaging)
- Case study: Metsa Spring - moulded fibre food trays with barrier film
- Case study: Stora Enso and Matrix Pack innovation partnership
- Case study: Flora
- Case study: Yangi - pilot-to-production collaboration model
- Case study: Fiberdom Duranova - plastic-free fibre on existing lines
- Case study: Grenoble INP / Cellulose Valley LCA - wet, dry and plastic thermoformed trays
END-USE MARKETS AND FORECASTS
- Foodservice
- Retail food and drink
- Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics
- Electronics packaging
- Single-use medical
- Horticultural
- Consumer durables
- End-use market CAGR comparison
REGIONAL MARKETS AND FORECASTS
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South & Central America
- Brazil
- Other South and Central America
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Other Middle East
- Africa
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Other Asia-Pacific
- Australasia
- Country-level CAGR comparison
COMPANY PROFILES (107 COMPANY PROFILES)
- Acorn Pulp Group
- Advanced Paper Forming
- Ahlstrom
- AIM Sweden
- Amcor
- Apeel Sciences
- Aquapak Polymers
- Archroma
- Arkema
- Artemyn
- BASF
- Be Green Packaging
- Bcomp
- Billerud
- BIO-LUTIONS
- Blue Ocean Closures
- Borregaard
- Brodrene Hartmann
- Buhl Paperform
- Capsul'in Pro
- Cellucomp
- CelluForce
- Cellutech (Stora Enso)
- Celwise
- Cirkla
- CKF
- Clariant
- CreaFill Fibers
- Cruz Foam
- Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging
- Dalton Electric Heating
- Danish Technological Institute
- DIC Corporation
- Domtar Paper
- Dow
- Earthodic
- E6PR
- Ecologic Brands
- Eco-Products
- Eco-SQ
- EcoSynthetix
- Ecovative Design
- E-molding International
- EMPPA
- EnviroPAK
- EURIKAS
- Fibercel Packaging
- Fiberdom
- FiberLean Technologies
- Fibmold
- Follmann
- Footprint
- Fraunhofer Institutes
- Frugalpac
- Futamura Chemical
- Genera
- Genpak
- Golden Arrow
- Grenoble INP - Cellulose Valley
- H.B. Fuller
- Henry Molded Products
- Heracles Packaging
- Holmen Iggesund
- Huhtamaki
- HZ Green Pulp
- Infinited Fiber Company
- International Paper
- J&J Green Paper
- JOS Consulting
- Kagzi Bottles
- Keiding
- Kelpi
- Kemira
- Kiefel
- Koehler Paper
- Kotkamills (Metsa Board)
- KRONES
- Kuraray
- Lactips
- Lean Orb
- Lvran Tech
- Mantrose-Haeuser
- Matrix Pack
- MCC Verstraete
- Melodea
- Metsa Board Corporation
- Metsa Spring
- Michelman
- Michelsen Packaging
- Mondi
- Moulded Pulp Engineering
- The Navigator Company
- Nfinite Nanotech
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Nippon Molding
- Nippn Corp
- Notpla
- Oji Holdings
- Omni-Pac Group
- Omya
- one.five
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghh0ei
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