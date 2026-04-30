South and Central America Oil Refining Industry Report 2026: Existing and Planned (New) Refineries - Insights and Forecasts of Refinery Capacities, Refinery Complexity Factor and Regional Comparison

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in South and Central America 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a complete source of information on South and Central America crude oil refining industry. It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in South and Central America region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Report Scope



Outlook of Region Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary conversion units and capacities beyond 2026

Key Opportunities and Restraints in the Region Refinery market

Benchmark with other regions on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Region Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on all planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2026.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase



Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular Region's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.





Key Topics Covered:



List Figures

Figure 1: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Major Drivers and Challenges

Figure 2: Saudi Arabia: PE Production Capacity: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2020-2025

Figure 3: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Consumption Volume (in Million Tons), 2020-2025

Figure 4: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Consumption Value (in Million USD), 2020-2025

Figure 5: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Average Prices (in USD/Ton), 2020-2025

Figure 6: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast: Average Prices (in USD/Ton), 2026-2034

Figure 7: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Production Capacity Breakup by Type (in %), 2025

Figure 8: Saudi Arabia: HDPE Production Capacity: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 9: Saudi Arabia: HDPE Production Capacity Forecast: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 10: Saudi Arabia: LDPE Production Capacity: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 11: Saudi Arabia: LDPE Production Capacity Forecast: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 12: Saudi Arabia: LLDPE Production Capacity: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 13: Saudi Arabia: LLDPE Production Capacity Forecast: Volume Trends (in Million Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 14: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Consumption Volume Breakup by Application (in %), 2025

Figure 15: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Applications in Packaging): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 16: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Applications in Packaging): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 17: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Applications in Construction): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 18: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Applications in Construction): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 19: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Applications in Electronics and Electrical Industry): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 20: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Applications in Electronics and Electrical Industry): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 21: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Household Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 22: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Household Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 23: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Automotive Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 24: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Automotive Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 25: Saudi Arabia: PE Market (Other Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 26: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast (Other Applications): Consumption Volume (in '000 Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 27: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast: Production Capacity (in Million Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 28: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Million Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 29: Saudi Arabia: PE Market Forecast: Consumption Value (in Million USD), 2026-2034

Figure 30: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020-2025

Figure 31: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Consumption Value (in Million USD), 2020-2025

Figure 32: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume Breakup by Type (in %), 2025

Figure 33: Saudi Arabia: HDPE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 34: Saudi Arabia: HDPE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 35: Saudi Arabia: MDPE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 36: Saudi Arabia: MDPE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 37: Saudi Arabia: LDPE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 38: Saudi Arabia: LDPE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 39: Saudi Arabia: LLDPE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 40: Saudi Arabia: LLDPE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 41: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Consumption Volume Breakup by Application (in %), 2025

Figure 42: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Applications in Water Supply): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 43: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Applications in Water Supply): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 44: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Applications in Irrigation): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 45: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Applications in Irrigation): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 46: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Applications in Sewerage and Drainage): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 47: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Applications in Sewerage and Drainage): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 48: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Applications in Gas Supply): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 49: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Applications in Gas Supply): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 50: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Applications in Mining and Slurry Lines): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 51: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Applications in Mining and Slurry Lines): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 52: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market (Other Applications): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2020 & 2025

Figure 53: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast (Other Applications): Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 54: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Average Prices (in USD/Ton), 2020-2025

Figure 55: HDPE Pipes Manufacturing: Price Structure

Figure 56: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast: Average Prices (in USD/Ton), 2026-2034

Figure 57: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume (in Tons), 2026-2034

Figure 58: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Value (in Million USD), 2026-2034

Figure 59: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Industry: SWOT Analysis

Figure 60: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Industry: Value Chain Analysis

Figure 61: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Industry: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 62: HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Detailed Process Flow

Figure 63: HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Process: Conversion Rate of Feedstocks

Figure 64: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Breakup of Capital Costs (in %)

Figure 65: PE (HDPE) Pipes Industry: Profit Margins at Various Stages of Supply Chain

Figure 66: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Breakup of Operational Costs



List of Tables

Table 1: Saudi Arabia: PE Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2025 and 2034

Table 2: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2025 and 2034

Table 3: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume Breakup by Type (in Tons), 2026-2034

Table 4: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market Forecast: Consumption Volume Breakup by Application (in Tons), 2026-2034

Table 5: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Competitive Structure

Table 6: Saudi Arabia: PE Pipes Market: Key Players

Table 7: HDPE Pipes: General Properties

Table 8: HDPE Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Raw Material Requirements (in Tons/Day)

Table 9: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Costs Related to Land and Site Development (in USD)

Table 10: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Costs Related to Civil Works (in USD)

Table 11: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Costs Related to Plant and Machinery (in USD)

Table 12: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Raw Material Requirements (in Tons/Day) and Expenditures (USD/Ton)

Table 13: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Utility Requirements and Expenditures

Table 14: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Costs Related to Salaries and Wages (in USD)

Table 15: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Costs Related to Other Capital Investments (in USD)

Table 16: Details of Financial Assistance Offered by Financial Institutions

Table 17: PE (HDPE) Pipe Manufacturing Plant: Capital Costs (in USD)

Table 18: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Techno-Economic Parameters

Table 19: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Income Projections (in USD)

Table 20: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Expenditure Projections (in USD)

Table 21: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Taxation (in USD/Year)

Table 22: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Depreciation (in USD/Year)

Table 23: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Cash Flow Analysis Without Considering the Income Tax Liability

Table 24: PE (HDPE) Pipes Manufacturing Plant: Profit and Loss Account (in USD)





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Petrobras

Repsol YPF

PEMEX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2teap

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