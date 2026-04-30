$48.34+ BN IoT in Agriculture Market Forecasts to 2034: Growing Impact of Changing Environmental and Climate Conditions on Crop Yield & Quality

NEW YORK, USA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “IoT In Agriculture Market By Hardware Type (Smart Greenhouse Hardware, Precision Aquaculture Hardware, Precision Farming Hardware, Precision Forestry Hardware, Precision Livestock Hardware, and Others), By Farm type (Large Farms, Mid-Scale Farms, and Small Farms), By Farm Production Planning Stage (Post-Production Planning, Production Planning, and Pre-Production Planning), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global IoT in agriculture market size was valued at around USD 15.42 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 48.34 billion by 2034.”





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IoT in Agriculture Industry Overview:

The IoT in agriculture market encompasses the integration of interconnected sensors, devices, software platforms, and data analytics to enhance various agricultural processes. It is also referred to as smart farming, which leverages real-time data collection on soil conditions, weather patterns, crop health, livestock behavior, and resource usage to enable informed, precise decision-making for improved productivity and sustainability.

This market is shaped by several dynamics. Changing climate conditions and environmental variability push farmers toward data-driven solutions that mitigate risks to yields. High upfront costs of IoT devices and infrastructure pose a barrier, particularly for smaller operations. Ongoing technological innovations in sensors, AI integration, and connectivity open new avenues for efficiency gains. Resistance to technology adoption due to limited awareness or skills in traditional farming communities presents a notable challenge to widespread implementation.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.42 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 48.34 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 12.10% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Raven Industries, John Deere, Topcon Positioning Systems, CropX, eFishery, Teralytic, AGCO Corporation, Farmers Edge, Eruvaka Technologies, Stellapps, AG Leader Technology, Dryad Networks, Trimble Inc., Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Afimilk Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Hardware Type, By Farm Type, By Farm Production Planning Stage, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the IoT in agriculture market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 12.10% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The IoT in agriculture market size was worth around $15.42 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $48.34 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The IoT in agriculture market is driven by the growing impact of changing environmental and climate conditions.

Based on the hardware type, the precision farming hardware segment dominates the global market owing to rising investments in infrastructure that supports precision agriculture and its ability to significantly improve crop yields.

Based on the farm production planning stage, the production planning segment dominates due to its real-time application in monitoring weather, livestock health, and automating irrigation for optimized resource use.

Based on the region, Europe continues to dominate the global market, supported by advanced agricultural infrastructure and strong government encouragement for technology adoption.

Industry Growth Drivers

How do changing environmental conditions and livestock monitoring propel the IoT in Agriculture market?

The global IoT in agriculture market experiences strong momentum from the escalating effects of climate variability on agricultural output. Shifts in temperature, humidity, soil quality, and extreme weather events create uncertainty in traditional farming, prompting the need for predictive and monitoring tools that IoT systems provide through continuous data streams. These technologies enable farmers to adjust strategies proactively, reducing losses and maintaining produce quality amid unpredictable conditions.

Additionally, applications in cattle management and monitoring significantly contribute to market expansion. IoT sensors track animal health indicators, behavior anomalies, environmental conditions in shelters, and feed efficiency, supporting data-driven decisions that enhance livestock welfare and productivity. This is especially valuable on large-scale operations where manual oversight is challenging, leading to better resource allocation and reduced risks.

Restraints

Why does the high cost of equipment hinder broader adoption in the IoT in Agriculture market?

The substantial upfront investment required for IoT hardware, sensors, connectivity infrastructure, and integration poses a major restraint. Devices such as soil moisture monitors or advanced tracking systems can be costly, and the expenses extend to installation, maintenance, and training, making it difficult for small and mid-scale farms to justify the expenditure in the short term.

This financial barrier slows penetration in price-sensitive regions and among traditional farmers, limiting overall market volume despite the long-term benefits in efficiency and yield improvement.





Browse the full “IoT In Agriculture Market By Hardware Type (Smart Greenhouse Hardware, Precision Aquaculture Hardware, Precision Farming Hardware, Precision Forestry Hardware, Precision Livestock Hardware, and Others), By Farm type (Large Farms, Mid-Scale Farms, and Small Farms), By Farm Production Planning Stage (Post-Production Planning, Production Planning, and Pre-Production Planning), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/iot-in-agriculture-market

IoT in Agriculture Market: Segmentation

The IoT in Agriculture market is segmented by hardware type, farm type, farm production planning stage, and region.

Based on Hardware Type, the IoT in Agriculture market is divided into smart greenhouse hardware, precision aquaculture hardware, precision farming hardware, precision forestry hardware, precision livestock hardware, and others. The precision farming hardware segment is the most dominant, followed by precision livestock hardware. Precision farming hardware leads because of substantial investments in updating supporting infrastructure and its proven capacity to enhance crop yields through precise monitoring and resource application, helping drive overall market growth by promoting efficient, data-backed farming practices that reduce waste and increase output.

Based on Farm Type, the IoT in Agriculture market is divided into large farms, mid-scale farms, and small farms. Large farms represent the most dominant segment, followed by mid-scale farms. Large farms dominate due to their greater capacity to absorb technology costs and the scalability of IoT solutions across extensive operations, which maximizes returns through optimized management of vast resources, livestock, and crops, thereby accelerating market expansion as these entities prioritize productivity and sustainability.

Based on Farm Production Planning Stage, the IoT in Agriculture market is divided into post-production planning, production planning, and pre-production planning. The production planning segment is the most dominant, followed by pre-production planning. Production planning dominates as it enables real-time IoT applications for assessing weather, monitoring livestock, and automating critical processes like irrigation directly in the field, which improves decision-making, reduces input usage such as pesticides, and drives market growth by delivering immediate operational efficiencies and higher resource productivity.

Regional Scope:

Why will Europe continue to dominate the global IoT in Agriculture market during the projection period?

Europe maintains its leading position through its highly developed agricultural infrastructure and proactive governmental policies that actively promote digital transformation in farming. Countries including Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Spain benefit from mature ecosystems that readily integrate sensors, drones, and connected devices for comprehensive crop and livestock monitoring. Strong emphasis on sustainability further accelerates adoption as IoT tools help meet stringent environmental standards and improve yield consistency. Collaborative initiatives between technology providers and local authorities enhance smart farming implementation, while rising focus on livestock management applications adds to regional revenue potential. Advanced research and innovation hubs in the region continuously refine IoT solutions tailored to local agricultural needs, reinforcing long-term dominance.

North America exhibits robust growth supported by technological leadership and large-scale commercial farming operations in the United States and Canada that invest heavily in precision tools for efficiency gains. Asia Pacific is emerging rapidly, with countries like China, India, and Japan focusing on modernizing traditional practices to address food security and climate challenges through increasing IoT deployments. Latin America shows potential driven by expanding commercial agriculture in Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East and Africa region advances gradually with targeted projects aimed at improving water management and productivity in arid conditions.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation launched a new range of IoT-based solutions tailored for the Indian agricultural sector, emphasizing efficiency and sustainability with features expected to reduce water consumption by 30% and increase yields by 20%, including the SMARTCOMM Irrigation Management System for remote monitoring and control.

In May 2025, TIM Group, through its Olivetti operations, introduced Smartbio Pragas, an innovative digital tool developed by SmartBreeder that integrates AI, IoT devices, and data mining with weather stations and agricultural ERP systems to support data-driven decisions for field managers.

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IoT in Agriculture Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global IoT in agriculture market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global IoT in agriculture market include;

Raven Industries

John Deere

Topcon Positioning Systems

CropX

eFishery

Teralytic

AGCO Corporation

Farmers Edge

Eruvaka Technologies

Stellapps

AG Leader Technology

Dryad Networks

Trimble Inc.

Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer)

Afimilk Ltd.

What are the key trends in the IoT in Agriculture Market?

Integration of AI and advanced analytics with IoT platforms

Market participants are increasingly combining IoT sensor data with artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to deliver actionable insights, enabling automated adjustments in irrigation, fertilization, and pest control that enhance precision and reduce operational costs across farming stages.

Focus on sustainability and resource optimization solutions

There is a growing emphasis on developing IoT systems that minimize water, energy, and chemical usage while supporting eco-friendly practices, driven by regulatory pressures and consumer demand for sustainable agriculture, which helps farmers achieve higher yields with lower environmental footprints.

The global IoT in agriculture market is segmented as follows:

By Hardware Type

Smart Greenhouse Hardware

Precision Aquaculture Hardware

Precision Farming Hardware

Precision Forestry Hardware

Precision Livestock Hardware

Others

By Farm Type

Large Farms

Mid-Scale Farms

Small Farms

By Farm Production Planning Stage

Post-Production Planning

Production Planning

Pre-Production Planning

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is IoT in agriculture?

Which key factors will influence the IoT in agriculture market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the IoT in agriculture market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the IoT in agriculture market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the IoT in agriculture market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the IoT in agriculture market growth?

What can be expected from the global IoT in agriculture market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

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