Kraig Labs Clears Dual Commercialization Milestones with Record Spider Silk Production and Successful Reeling Operations

DENVER, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( www.247marketnews.com )- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Kraig Labs” or the “Company”), a leading developer of recombinant spider silk-based fibers, has achieved two major commercialization milestones, signaling accelerating momentum toward the first successful spider silk commercialization program. The Company announced that a recent production run yielded approximately 1.8 metric tons of recombinant spider silk, marking a significant increase in output and establishing a new benchmark for commercial-scale production.

Equally important, Kraig Labs confirmed that the processing and reeling of this production batch proceeded successfully and according to plan. This milestone demonstrates not only the Company’s growing ability to produce spider silk at scale, but also its capability to convert that raw output into usable fiber through consistent and reliable downstream operations, an essential requirement for commercial deployment.

The achievement addresses two of the most critical challenges in advanced materials commercialization: scaling production volume and maintaining process integrity during fiber conversion. By successfully executing both at higher volumes, Kraig Labs is reinforcing confidence in the viability of its proprietary recombinant spider silk technologies across potential end markets, including performance textiles, defense applications, and technical fabrics.

As production benchmarks continue to rise, Kraig Labs appears increasingly positioned to transition from development-stage operations to revenue-generating commercialization. The Company’s ability to meet growing demand while maintaining quality and process efficiency will be key as it moves toward broader industry adoption of spider silk-based materials, widely regarded as one of the strongest and most versatile fibers in the world.

Global Investment Surge Signals Massive Appetite for Next-Generation Super Fibers

The scale of capital poured into synthetic spider silk efforts over the past decade makes one thing clear; the demand for high-performance “super fibers” is not just theoretical. Hundreds of millions, collectively billions, of dollars in funding has chased other efforts in the spider silk space; investments driven by the unique combination of strength, elasticity, and lightweight properties that spider silk offers, along with its potential as a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based fibers like nylon and polyester. The experts are not investing at this scale without clear line-of-sight to real-world applications and long-term demand.

This influx of capital also reflects a broader shift in materials science, where performance and sustainability are increasingly converging. Industries ranging from defense and aerospace to apparel and medical devices are actively seeking next-generation fibers that can outperform legacy materials while meeting stricter environmental standards. The fact that multiple well-funded companies wanted to solve the same production challenges underscores the size of the opportunity: a multi-billion-dollar market for advanced fibers that could redefine entire supply chains.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor’s discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services.. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

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