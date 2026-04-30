NN to Receive Long-Awaited CARES Act IRS Refund

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (“NN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality today announced that it has been notified that its CARES Act refund of >$10 million has been processed for payment.

Harold Bevis, Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc., commented, “NN is growing at a historically high rate due to the success of its growth programs and strength in certain markets. We borrowed $10 million in Q1 2026 to fund certain growth areas with both capital equipment and working capital. This US tax refund will more than offset that borrowing and also gives us more room to grow. We are happy about this extra cashflow and want to thank our tax advisors, the Federal government, and the IRS for making this happen. The statute was designed to help companies like NN and it is working as intended.”

The above information is based on information received from the IRS. The Company is finalizing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and will update its financial outlook on May 6, 2026.

ABOUT NN’S GROWTH PROGRAM

NN is underway with an intentional program to grow sales in specific areas, improve its profit profile, and reposition its end-market exposure into higher growth markets. NN is pursuing several target markets that (1) require products that deliver safety critical functionality at scale; (2) fit the Company’s engineering and manufacturing platform; and (3) allow for higher, accretive margins due to delivering higher value. The targeted end-markets include:

High-value auto parts – NN’s current #1 end market

Electric grid and data center parts – NN’s current #2 end market, on a plan to become NN’s #1 end market

Defense, weapons, and electronic parts

Medical equipment parts





ABOUT NN

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding NN’s expect Q1 2026 net sales and expected new business wins and net sales for 2026 and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “growth,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project”, “trajectory” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, those related to the amount and timing of NN’s tax refund; NN’s expected growth; general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; material changes in the costs and availability of raw materials; the level of our indebtedness; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; and cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations:

Joseph Caminiti or Abe Plimpton

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870