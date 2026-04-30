Gluten-Free Products Market Gaining Momentum with Health-Driven Consumer Trends

Delray Beach, FL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten-free products market is experiencing steady expansion as consumers increasingly shift toward healthier and more personalized dietary choices. According to insights from MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 8.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 percent during the forecast period.

Health Awareness and Dietary Shifts Driving Demand

Rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is increasing the need for gluten-free alternatives

Growing adoption of gluten-free diets as part of a healthier lifestyle

Increasing demand for clean-label, allergen-free, and nutritionally balanced food products

Expanding consumer base beyond medical necessity to wellness-focused individuals

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Product Innovation Expanding Market Opportunities

Innovation is playing a crucial role in shaping the gluten-free products market. Manufacturers are developing a wide range of products including bakery items, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and pastas.

Companies such as The Kraft Heinz Company and The Hain Celestial Group are actively launching new gluten-free offerings that combine taste, convenience, and nutritional value. These innovations are helping bridge the gap between traditional and gluten-free food experiences.

Specialty Stores Enhancing Product Accessibility

Specialty stores offer curated selections and expert guidance for consumers with dietary needs

Higher consumer trust due to product quality and specialization

Bakery, gourmet, and health stores providing customized and premium gluten-free options

Retailers like Whole Foods Market expanding gluten-free product availability

Pizzas and Pastas Segment Maintaining Strong Demand

The pizzas and pastas segment holds a substantial share in the gluten-free market, driven by consumer preference for familiar and convenient meal options. Gluten-free versions of these products allow consumers to enjoy traditional dishes without compromising their dietary needs.

Major players such as Conagra Brands, Inc. and Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A. are expanding their product lines to meet increasing demand in this segment.

Italy Leading the European Gluten-Free Market

Italy is expected to maintain a dominant position in the European gluten-free products market. The country’s strong food culture, high awareness of gluten intolerance, and demand from international tourists contribute to its leadership.

Key companies such as Dr. Schär AG / SPA and Fiorino S.p.A. are driving innovation and maintaining high-quality standards in gluten-free product manufacturing.

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Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The gluten-free products market is highly competitive, with several global companies focusing on innovation, quality, and expansion. Leading players include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), Ecovia, Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Silly Yaks – For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK).

These gluten-free products companies leverage advanced production technologies, strict allergen control measures, and strong distribution networks to meet the growing global demand.

Future Outlook

The future of the gluten-free products market remains promising, supported by continuous product innovation, increasing health awareness, and expanding distribution channels. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, the market is expected to witness sustained growth across regions and product categories.

With ongoing advancements and rising adoption, gluten-free products are set to become a mainstream choice in global food consumption.

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