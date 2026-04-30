Feed Binders Market Size to Surpass USD 7.48 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Feed Binders Market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period.

The market for feed binders is expanding as a result of increased demand for better feed stability and premium animal nutrition on a global scale. Effective binders that improve feed durability and palatability are becoming more and more necessary as animal production rises due to the growth of the meat, dairy, and aquaculture industries.





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U.S. Feed Binders Market was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.74% from 2026 to 2035.

Rising livestock production and the need for premium, nutritionally stable animal feed is driving growth in the U.S. feed binders market. Market expansion in the poultry, livestock, and aquaculture industries is being further supported by stricter feed safety standards and a move toward natural and sustainable binder ingredients.

Rising Demand for High-quality Animal Feed to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Premium-quality feed is becoming more and more in demand as livestock producers concentrate on increasing animal nutrition and production. In order to improve pellet durability, prevent breakage during handling, and guarantee constant nutritional intake, feed binders are essential. They are crucial to contemporary feed composition because of their capacity to increase overall efficiency, decrease dust, and improve feed texture. Feed binders are becoming more widely used in the production of feed for poultry, cattle, aquaculture, and swine due to the increased focus on optimizing feed conversion ratios and preserving product quality throughout supply chains.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Source

Natural Binders segment dominated the Feed Binders Market with the highest revenue share of about 62% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing preference for safe, sustainable, and eco-friendly feed components.

By Livestock

Poultry segment dominated the Feed Binders Market with the highest revenue share of about 41% in 2025 due to rising global poultry consumption and increasing commercial poultry farming. Aquaculture segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by expansion of fish and shrimp farming globally.

By Product Type

Lignosulfonates segment dominated the Feed Binders Market with the highest revenue share of about 30% in 2025 due to their cost-effectiveness and strong binding capability globally. Synthetic Binders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing adoption of high-performance globally.

By Application

Pelleting & Processing Efficiency segment dominated the Feed Binders Market with the highest revenue share of about 38% in 2025 due to the growing need for improved pellet strength globally. Feed Stability & Durability segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by rising focus on high-quality pellets that maintain integrity during storage globally.

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Regional Insights:

With a 31% revenue share in 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the feed binders market. Due to growing livestock output, rising meat consumption, and growing demand for premium compound feed, the region is expected to develop at the quickest CAGR of 5.62% between 2026 and 2035.

North America captured a significant share of the Feed Binders Market in 2025 due to strong industrial livestock farming, high adoption of compound feed, and stringent quality standards promoting the use of efficient binding agents.

Major Key Players:

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Roquette Frères

Borregaard ASA

CP Kelco, Inc.

Cra-Vac Industries, Inc.

Beneo GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Alltech

Visco Starch

Bentoli AgriNutrition Pvt. Ltd.

Uniscope, Inc.

Allwyn Chem Industries

Royal Avebe U.A.

FMC Corporation

Gelita AG

Ingredion Incorporated

Kalsec Inc.

Recent Developments:

2025, Darling Ingredients Inc. launched Nextida, a collagen- and gelatin-based health and nutrition platform, expanding its specialty proteins portfolio for food, feed, and wellness applications while reinforcing its circular, sustainable ingredient strategy.

2025, Archer Daniels Midland introduced Digest Carb, a synergistic ruminant feed solution launched at SPACE 2025 in Europe to enhance fiber degradability, milk yield, feed efficiency, and sustainability for dairy producers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Livestock Feed Utilization & Binder Demand Metrics – helps you understand binder consumption patterns across livestock segments, inclusion rates in feed formulations, and demand driven by compound feed production.

– helps you understand binder consumption patterns across livestock segments, inclusion rates in feed formulations, and demand driven by compound feed production. Raw Material Availability & Pricing Insights – helps you evaluate production volumes, price volatility, and supply–demand gaps of key binder ingredients along with dependency on imports.

– helps you evaluate production volumes, price volatility, and supply–demand gaps of key binder ingredients along with dependency on imports. Quality & Performance Efficiency Metrics – helps you assess binder effectiveness through pellet durability, reduction in fines, moisture retention, and impact on feed conversion ratio and digestibility.

– helps you assess binder effectiveness through pellet durability, reduction in fines, moisture retention, and impact on feed conversion ratio and digestibility. Feed Format & Application Analysis – helps you identify adoption trends of binders in pellet vs. mash feed formats and their role in improving feed stability and handling.

– helps you identify adoption trends of binders in pellet vs. mash feed formats and their role in improving feed stability and handling. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you understand approval rates, restrictions on synthetic binders, and trends in organic, non-GMO, and antibiotic-free feed production.

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