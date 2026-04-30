Environics Analytics Launches Transformed MobileScapes and Fresh 2026 Canadian Market Data

2026 DemoStats demographic data reveal how major Canadian markets have changed. PRIZM® segmentation and MobileScapes movement data show organizations how to respond.



TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), Canada's premier data and analytics company, today announced its Spring 2026 data release, delivering the most current view of a changed Canadian market.

The release introduces the 2026 updated PRIZM® and DemoStats, alongside significant improvements to MobileScapes data and the ENVISION analytics platform.

Together, these updates provide organizations with the clarity needed to navigate demographic shifts, evolving consumer behaviours and changing ways people move throughout the day.

AI is creating powerful opportunities to drive better decisions, stronger business results and make people’s lives better. But its impact depends on high-quality, trusted data. DemoStats and PRIZM® provide the foundation for data-driven decisions.

DemoStats: How Canada's Neighbourhoods are Changing

DemoStats is Canada’s most advanced and up-to-date demographic database powering smarter marketing decisions. These data are essential for marketers to understand the population's demographics, current and potential demand and gain local insights and build for future growth.

2026 DemoStats data reveal Canada's population grew at the lowest rate in the nation's history. For the first time, Canada's largest census metropolitan areas are shrinking. Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver all experienced population declines. Calgary, Moncton, Brantford, Edmonton and Fredericton emerged as Canada's fastest-growing markets.

PRIZM®: Understanding 67 Consumer Segments

This release of PRIZM®, Canada's most widely-used segmentation system, provides an updated view of 67 consumer segments, revealing how Canadians live, where to find them and how to reach them. Developed using dozens of authoritative data sources, PRIZM® gives you access to over 40,000 data points and can be combined with your own customer data. The intelligence derived from these data are key to more effective activations and measurable results.

The latest edition of PRIZM® captures real-world, dynamic shifts in neighbourhoods across Canada, driven by immigration, internal migration and an aging population. Whether you're a business, non-profit or government agency, PRIZM® empowers you to understand your audience with precision and implement your media strategies with confidence.

MobileScapes: Game Changing. Better Data. Powerful Insights.

MobileScapes shows patterns and trends of where people go and how often certain places are visited. Businesses can see volumes of visits to their locations or their competitors’, where those visitors are coming from and linked with EA data, get a deeper understanding about who those visitors are. Faster and easier.

The 2026 vintage of MobileScapes is built on a redesigned data engine, integrated into the new ENVISION platform and delivers a map-centric experience for mobile movement analysis. Canada’s most comprehensive mobile movement database is now powered by cellular network data modelled by an expert team of spatial data scientists. The data are de-identified, normalized, aggregated and/or anonymized to deliver the most accurate and representative movement profiles of the Canadian population.

Our new MobileScapes turns real-world movement data into smarter strategies and business decisions. Be more effective store networks or better messaging and media decisions, this data helps deliver real business outcomes.



A Faster, More Intuitive ENVISION Experience

The Spring release brings practical enhancements that make analysis easier and more efficient within the ENVISION platform:

Improved customer data workflows, including support for larger files and easier filtering, helping teams spend less time preparing data and more time analysing it

New and expanded reporting capabilities that make insights easier to interpret, share and act on

Streamlined user experience designed to reduce friction and support faster decision-making

Adherence to the highest standards as certified to the ISO/IEC 31700 Privacy by Design

"Organizations are navigating more change than ever. Analysts have innovative tools to help them. They need data they can trust," said Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. "Our Spring 2026 release is focused on great data making it easier to understand people and places across Canada. These data releases along with updates to our cloud-native and purpose-built ENVISION platform deliver powerful insights at your fingertips."

Organizations can explore PRIZM®, DemoStats and MobileScapes within the updated ENVISION platform by requesting a demo at www.environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software (including our software-as-a-service platform, ENVISION) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration and outcome measurement use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

Contact: Andrea Longman

SVP - Marketing, Environics Analytics

Andrea.Longman@environicsanalytics.com