Spring Into Gaming: HyperX Expands Its Gaming Peripherals and Software Ecosystem

News Highlights:

Customize every move with the HyperX Clutch Talon Controller, featuring Hall Effect sticks for precision speed and location tracking, interchangeable parts and control

Be ready for overtime with the HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 or HyperX CloudX Stinger 3, offering wired and wireless options with lightweight comfort, immersive audio, and up to 30 hours of battery life i

Personalize your setup with HyperX NGENUITY software, delivering professional-grade audio tools, performance tuning, and customizable controls





PALO ALTO, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced new additions to its HyperX portfolio, designed to give players control, personalization, and comfort. Built for how you play, the new lineup introduces the HyperX Clutch Talon Controller, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 headset family, and enhanced HyperX NGENUITY software –empowering gamers to fine-tune their setup and perform their best across platforms.

HyperX solutions prioritize combining player experience and machine performance to unlock maximum potential. With a continued focus on performance, personalization and play, NGENUITY software and the latest peripherals deliver precision, flexibility, and reliability players need to stay competitive and connected.

“At HP, we put gamers first in everything we build,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. “From precise, customizable performance with Clutch Talon to comfort and clear audio for longer sessions with the Cloud Stinger 3 series, and deeper personalization through NGENUITY, we’re giving players more control over how they compete and perform.”

“With the new HyperX Clutch Talon controller, Cloud Stinger 3 headsets and NGENUITY software, we’re delivering more precision, personalization, and comfort, giving players the flexibility to play their way and perform at their best.”

Shaping the Future of Play

HyperX Clutch Talon Controller: Swap. Win. Repeat.

Designed for competitive players who want complete control over their setup, the HyperX Clutch Talon features tool-free customization and interchangeable components, players can tailor their controller to match their playstyle and preferences.

Customize every input with interchangeable sticks, D-pads, triggers and back paddles, plus the ability to extend personalization with 3D-printable parts ii .

. Deliver precise, drift-resistant performance with Hall Effect sticks and triggers, so gameplay feels natural and responsive. Avoid aim disruption or drift in critical moments and stay locked in when precision matters most.

Quickly react with pro-level controls, including three-stage trigger locks and reprogrammable back paddles.

Play across PC, Android, and Xbox with dual wireless connectivity and up to 30 hours of battery lifei.





HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 & HyperX CloudX Stinger 3: Play Starts with No Compromises

Built for players who want reliable performance and comfort, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 and HyperX CloudX Stinger 3 deliver immersive audio and durable design, including stainless steel headband sliders, in both wireless and wired options. With signature HyperX comfort and enhanced flexibility, the lineup gives players the freedom to choose how they play without sacrificing sound quality.

Choose how you play with low latency 2.4GHz iii wireless or wired connectivity, plus Bluetooth® support on the wireless model.

wireless or wired connectivity, plus Bluetooth® support on the wireless model. Stay comfortable through every session with a lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions.

Play longer confidently with up to 80 hours of battery life on Cloud Stinger 3 Wireless. iv

Communicate clearly and reliably with a noise-cancelling microphone and intuitive mute functionality.





Software Built for the Way You Play

HyperX NGENUITY: Personalized Performance

HyperX NGENUITY is a modern platform designed to deliver personalized, responsive control across your gaming setup. Officially launching following an extensive beta testing period, and built with player feedback throughout, NGENUITY unlocks performance tuning, audio customization, and system-level control to help players get more from their gear. With ongoing updates, NGENUITY continues to evolve alongside the way players play.

Enhance your audio experience with professional-grade audio tools including parametric and graphic equalizers, game and chat balance, and customizable, advanced spatial audio and spatial chat via the latest NGENUITY Audio Engine, powered by HEAR360.

Communicate with clarity using HEAR360’s real-time dynamic microphone processing, voice monitoring, EQ presets, and powerful AI noise reduction.

Fine-tune performance with precision through adjustable actuation points, Rapid Trigger sensitivity, SOCD options, and detailed mouse sensor tuning.

Personalize your setup with a customizable dashboard, searchable remapping, and macro recording for faster access to controls.

Pricing and Availabilityv

The HyperX Clutch Talon Controller is expected to be available on HyperX.com this summer for $159.99.

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 3 headsets are available beginning today on HyperX.com for a starting price of $49.99.

NGENUITY is available for download today from HyperX.com.





About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Media Contacts

HP Media Relations: MediaRelations@hp.com

HP.com/go/newsroom

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ce0ca9f-ed67-4037-a585-53bc9e7bc80b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7bdde5d-d766-48e6-8b78-09e8279633f1





i Tested under continuous usage with 2.4GHz dongle and no headset connected. Battery life varies based on usage and computing conditions.

ii Official 3D designs available at https://www.printables.com/@hyperx. 3D printer required. HyperX does not guarantee the compatibility and/or functionality of customized components. Optional CAD software not included, sold separately.

iii All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

iv Tested at 50% headset volume, continuous playback in 2.4GHz mode.

v Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.