United Kingdom Oil Refining Industry Report 2026: Existing and Planned (New) Refineries - Insights and Forecasts of Capacities, Complexity Factor and Regional Comparison

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Refining Industry in The United Kingdom 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a complete source of information on United Kingdom crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.

The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in United Kingdom and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.



Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2026

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2026

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2026.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Reasons to Purchase

Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.

Companies Featured

TotalEnergies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4awcjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.