Novi AI Launches Long Video Agent for AI Narrative Video Creation Up to 5 Minutes

NEW YORK, NY, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novi AI, an AI video generation platform serving over 2 million creators worldwide, today announced the launch of its Long Video Agent — a new AI system that turns a story idea, script, or screenplay into a complete AI narrative video of up to 5 minutes in a single workflow.

Novi AI Agent for One-Click Multi-Scene Story Videos with Voiceover

The Long Video Agent is designed for creators with story concepts, scripts, marketing messages, or episodic content ideas who want to turn structured content into complete videos without managing separate writing, visual generation, voiceover, and editing tools.

As the global AI video generator market is expected to reach approximately $3.35 billion by 2034, demand for AI-generated story-driven content is accelerating across entertainment, education, and marketing. The Long Video Agent addresses a critical gap in current AI video workflows, which are largely optimized for short clips. Unlike traditional tools requiring multiple platforms and manual editing, Novi AI consolidates script generation, screenplay-to-video adaptation, multi-scene visual production, and synchronized voiceover creation into one seamless process.

"The industry is shifting from clip-based AI creation toward structured narrative video systems," said Owen Parker, Head of Product at Novi AI. "We are building Novi AI as a narrative-first video creation system where creators can focus on storytelling rather than tool complexity. The Long Video Agent ensures both narrative continuity and visual consistency across longer-form AI videos."

A key challenge in AI long-form video production is maintaining character consistency and story coherence. The Long Video Agent solves this by generating and confirming key character designs — including multi-angle views — and scene references before production begins. These assets serve as visual anchors throughout the scene-by-scene generation process, ensuring consistent character appearance and stable visual identity across every shot.

The system integrates three AI video generation models — Seedance 2.0, PixVerse C1, and Wan 2.7 — allowing users to choose different visual styles and motion characteristics while maintaining narrative consistency within a single workflow.

The Long Video Agent is purpose-built for AI narrative creators producing emerging content formats including AI animated series, AI short dramas, and episodic storytelling content. By eliminating fragmented workflows, Novi AI enables more stable and scalable long-form AI video production.

The Long Video Agent is now available on Novi AI's platform, with continued updates planned to further enhance narrative consistency and production control.

About Novi AI

Novi AI is an all-in-one AI video creation platform helping creators turn ideas into story-driven content. Supporting multiple AI video models and serving over 2 million users across 120+ countries, Novi AI delivers end-to-end video generation from script to final output — no production team or editing skills required.

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