Vereigen Media Wins Gold Stevie® Award at 2026 American Business Awards® for Redefining B2B Lead Quality Through Verified Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, today has been named a Gold Stevie Award® winner in the Lead Generation Solution category at the 24th Annual American Business Awards®. This recognition places Vereigen Media among the most innovative and high-performing organizations in how modern pipeline is built, shifting the industry from volume-based lead generation to verified, intent-driven engagement that drives measurable revenue outcomes.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business award program, open to all organizations worldwide. Each year, more than 3,600 nominations are submitted from organizations of all sizes across different industry sectors, which are evaluated by over 250 global professionals, recognizing excellence across innovation, leadership, product development, and performance. The Stevie Award will be presented to the winners at a gala ceremony held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9.

Vereigen Media earned top honors for its flagship content syndication solution, Verified Content Engagement (VCE), a transformative approach that helps B2B organizations replace outdated, volume-driven lead generation practices with a system grounded in real human engagement and first-party intent data.





Rewriting the Rules of B2B Lead Generation

For years, B2B marketers have relied on outdated, volume-driven data models that prioritize form fills over genuine buyer intent signals. As buying cycles grow more complex and privacy expectations tighten, these models have created a disconnect between marketing activity and sales outcomes, resulting in inflated metrics, misaligned sales pipelines, and wasted marketing investments.

Vereigen Media addressed this gap by rebuilding the traditional content syndication approach from the ground up. Through its proprietary Verified Content Engagement (VCE) solution, the company delivers leads rooted in real human interaction, measured through time spent, interaction depth, and verified intent signals before delivering them directly into the workflow.

American Business Award Judges recognized the Vereigen Media’s VCE solution for its strong demonstration of lead generation effectiveness, highlighting well-structured case studies, notable conversion performance, and a solid portfolio of B2B clients.





for its strong demonstration of lead generation effectiveness, highlighting well-structured case studies, notable conversion performance, and a solid portfolio of B2B clients. Also, the judges stated Vereigen Media’s proven solution as:

A high-performing, permission-based content syndication solution that pairs with first-party intent with verified engagement, delivering exceptional MQL conversion, low replacement rates, and strong pipeline-to-cost performance for B2B clients.

Proven Impact That Goes Beyond Metrics

The impact of Vereigen Media’s proven approach is both measurable and consistent across every enterprise campaign.

Up to 90% of leads-to-MQL have directly converted for clients.

75% of new net leads saw an expansion in their addressable markets.

Less than 2% of lead rejection rates are seen ensuring high data accuracy through human verification.

A client observed $700k in closed-won revenue & $900k in influenced pipeline, proving high quality leads conversion.

By hosting content across key industry sectors like SaaS, cybersecurity, IT, finance, and enterprise technology, the company has reported stronger pipeline efficiency, improved sales alignment, and faster revenue realization. Vereigen Media ensures verified engagement while eliminating common challenges such spam filtering issues, duplicate contacts, and low-intent outreach, resulting in leads driven by real interest.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards. As expectations around marketing performance continue to evolve, the focus is shifting toward transparency, data integrity, and measurable impact. Approaches grounded in real engagement are becoming essential to building sustainable pipeline.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder & CEO of Vereigen Media

Setting a New Standard for B2B Marketing

As organizations navigate stricter compliance regulations and rising expectations for personalization, Vereigen Media’s approach represents a broader industry shift, that prioritizes accuracy, consent, and measurable engagement over vanity metrics.

With a database of more than 110 million verified first-party contacts and a people-first methodology, the company continues to empower B2B marketers to drive predictable, high-quality pipeline growth.

“What makes this win meaningful is the validation it creates for our clients and our team. When marketers are seeing the impacts of verified engagement and first-party data, pipeline quality improves, conversion accelerates, and trust becomes a competitive advantage. That’s the future of B2B demand generation.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, specializes in verified content engagement, first-party data intelligence, and account-based marketing (ABM) solutions. With a human verified 110+ million verified, opt-in contacts and zero outsourcing approach, the company helps organizations connect with real buyers in real-time through compliant, data-driven strategies and achieve measurable growth. With a people-first approach and data-driven execution, Vereigen Media supports hundreds of top B2B brands globally with its in-house team of over 300 data experts to deliver precision, transparency, and performance at scale.

Leads. Done Right.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred across nine global programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The Stevie Awards competition receives more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations from 70 nations. These awards recognize outstanding workplace performance, innovation, and leadership worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bf9a08d-46ce-47b6-9b19-87fc37f8311e