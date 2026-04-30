The audited annual information of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2025

 | Source: Rokiskio Suris Rokiskio Suris

Hereby we submit the audited annual information for the year 2025 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

TEL.:+370 458 55200

Attachments


Attachments

abrokiskiosuris-2025-12-31-en Auditors report _2025 EN
GlobeNewswire

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