The audited annual information of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2025

Hereby we submit the audited annual information for the year 2025 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB.
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
TEL.:+370 458 55200
Attachments
| Source: Rokiskio Suris Rokiskio Suris
Hereby we submit the audited annual information for the year 2025 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB.
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
TEL.:+370 458 55200
Attachments
Resolutions approved by the 30 April 2026 General Meeting of shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB (hereinafter – the Company): 1. Auditor’s findings regarding the consolidated financial reports and...Read More
On 30 April 2026, at 12:00 p.m., an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB (company code 173057512, registered at the following address: Pramones st. 3, Rokiskis) shall be...Read More