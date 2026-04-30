Regarding the publication of the audited annual financial statements of AB “Novaturas” for 2025 and the auditor’s report

AB “Novaturas” (hereinafter - the Company) announces that, due to the audit processes taking longer than planned, the audit of the Company’s consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 has not yet been completed. The Company’s audited annual consolidated and Company financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the auditor’s report will be published no later than 11 May 2026.

About Novaturas Group

Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for more than 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to audited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Aleksejs Kriščuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt