National Family and Survivors Circle Welcomes Federal Economic Update and Emphasizes Collaborative Action on Prevention and Safety

Ottawa, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) acknowledge its inclusion in Canada’s Spring Economic Update, alongside a commitment of continued funding over the next three years to support its ongoing work.

This recognition affirms the role of NFSC Inc. as an independent national body grounded in lived experience and underscores the importance of ensuring the voices of families and survivors are included in decisions that impact their lives.

NFSC Inc. contributes to the broader response to the genocide of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, while advocating for resources for impacted families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and survivors of gender- and race-based violence. Addressing this ongoing genocide requires sustained and coordinated action to end the MMIWG crisis.

“This investment is an important step,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. “There is a responsibility across all governments and institutions to take meaningful action. Ending this violence requires a comprehensive effort, accountability, and ensuring Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people remain at the center of decisions that affect their safety, security, and wellbeing.”

Ensuring safe, resilient communities requires a strong focus on prevention, supported by sustained investments. This includes ensuring that resource extraction projects provide economic benefits while safeguarding the safety, security, and wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and their communities.

NFSC calls for concrete action, including full implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice, which are legal imperatives, and the establishment of a Red Dress Alert system as critical components of a prevention-focused approach.

Eliminating violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people is essential to strengthening communities. Without sustained prevention and action to address root causes, pathways to wellbeing for vulnerable populations remain at risk.

“Collaboration is essential, but it must be grounded in accountability,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz. “Progress cannot come at the expense of safety.”

We are ready to work with all levels of governments, industry and regulators to translate this momentum into real, lasting safety. Moving from acknowledgement to action, and from action to implementation and prevention, requires a shared commitment.

The path to a future free from violence is one we must walk together, with survivors and families firmly at the center.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

Website: https://familysurvivorscircle.ca