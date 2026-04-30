AiTradeBtc Targets Total Inclusion By Launching A New Crypto Trading Bot For Completely New Traders

London, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cryptocurrency trading has long been marked by exclusivity, reserved for traders with deep technical knowledge and time(hours) to spend glued to market charts. As the crypto world is often criticized for being too technical, AI trading bots like AiTradeBtc are introducing a different approach; AI crypto trading bots. Platforms like AiTradeBtc are setting out to create a 'bridge' for the absolute beginner.

Traders, whether experienced or new, no longer have to build complex techniques from scratch. AiTradeBtc uses predefined rules with automated strategies, ensuring smooth trading for all traders, including the absolute beginner.

By targeting total inclusion, AiTradeBtc is betting that the next wave of growth in crypto won't come from Wall Street experts, but from regular people using smarter, faster, and automated crypto trading tools.

How to Start Trading with AiTradeBtc AI (Beginner’s Guide)

Here is exactly how to go from "crypto-curious" to "bot-trading" in a few simple steps:

Secure your entry point by creating an account on the AiTradeBtc APP/Web. Automatically get a $100 new user trial bonus. Pick an AI trading plan and ensure that the quantitative strategy matches your objectives, risk tolerance, and the desired market participation Begin 24/7 smart trading as you track results in real time.

Why Accessibility in Crypto Trading Is Becoming More Important

Crypto has grown fast; there’s no denying that. But actually getting started? That’s where many people hesitate.

For beginners, it’s not just about buying and selling. The unfamiliar terms, the constant price swings, and the pressure of having to keep watching charts make it all start to feel overwhelming to “get it right” for them.

And the market doesn’t pause. Crypto runs 24/7. Opportunities can show up at any time, but so can risks. For someone new, that kind of environment might feel less exciting and more exhausting.

So, more traders are opting for simpler ways to get involved in the crypto and stock trading space daily. Tools such as AiTradeBtc make trading feel manageable, not intimidating.

The Role of Automation in Modern Crypto Trading

Reportedly, a high percentage of young traders have shifted to trading bots, and a significant number discover AI-powered crypto trading bots daily. The game seems rigged. While a few continue trading manually, they compete against bots executing trades in seconds.

The advantage of using AI trading bots like AiTradeBtc is pretty straightforward: it doesn’t get tired, it doesn’t miss opportunities because you stepped away, and it can react faster than manual trading, especially in a market that moves as quickly as crypto.

But speed alone isn’t enough anymore. As more people explore automation, expectations are changing. It’s no longer just about having a bot; it’s about having one that’s easy to use, beginner-friendly, and actually helps reduce the complexity that turns people away in the first place.

Why This Matters for New Traders

The most challenging issue for most beginners is having zero trading knowledge, and the learning curve can be steep, and the fear of making mistakes is real. That alone is enough to stop many people before they even begin. But, AI trading tools like AiTradeBtc try to lower that barrier. With this tool, users begin to participate in crypto trading seamlessly with a more guided approach, while also learning along the way without having to figure out everything at once.

About AiTradeBtc

AiTradeBtc is an AI trading platform aiming to simplify and make trading accessible to everyone, including new traders with zero knowledge of what trading entails. The platform helps traders to participate in crypto trading by allowing them to execute trades without constant manual monitoring based on predefined strategies.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor