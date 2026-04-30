Major New Development on Fate of Ridglan Farms Beagles Focus of Press Conference TODAY

Madison, WI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Press conference explaining a major new development regarding the fate of beagles now housed at Ridglan Farms, a contract testing and breeding laboratory in Blue Mounds, Wisc.

WHO :

Lauree Simmons, president and founder, Big Dog Ranch Rescue

president and founder, Big Dog Ranch Rescue Wayne Pacelle, president, the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action





After a brief presentation, and introduction of key partner organizations, Ms. Simmons and Mr. Pacelle will take questions.

DATE : Thursday, April 30

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Central Time

WHERE : Madison Marriott West |1313 John Q. Hammonds Drive | Middleton, WI 53562

Credentialed press are invited to attend in person. Alternatively, credentialed press may also participate by Zoom.

Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82805619478?pwd=r9owUpCbxbXabfbtlbBGhTQ99iYG5T.1

Meeting ID: 828 0561 9478

Passcode: 180556

ABOUT

Big Dog Ranch Rescue. Founded in 2008, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved more than 88,000 dogs and is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and placing dogs into loving homes. The organization also focuses on education, animal welfare policies and legislation, keeping pets in homes, reducing shelter overpopulation, disaster response, responsible pet ownership, and spay/neuter initiatives. A key program is its Veterans Service Dog Training Program, which has successfully placed over 230 service dogs with veterans living with disabilities, helping them lead more independent lives. Support the Rescue Effort for transportation and immediate care for the beagles, visit: https://www.bdrr.org/beagle-fund

The Center for a Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all. X: @TheHumaneCenter