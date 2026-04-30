Cuentas Announces Bitcoin Mobile with Up to 8% Back in Bitcoin and Sets May 5 Press Conference with World Mobile Group

Miami Beach, FL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) today announced Bitcoin Mobile, a new mobile service offering that gives customers up to 8% of their monthly plan payment back in Bitcoin. Bitcoin Mobile is owned by World Mobile LLC, the joint venture in which Cuentas owns 51% and World Mobile Group owns 49%.

Bitcoin Mobile is unlike traditional mobile carriers, combining nationwide 5G wireless service with privacy, streaming, VPN access, security, and up to 8% back in Bitcoin. It creates a new opportunity for consumers to live their mobile lifestyle through connectivity, entertainment, “Live with the Celebrities” content, and digital asset participation.

In connection with the announcement, Cuentas Inc. and World Mobile Group will host a press conference on Tuesday, May 5, featuring Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas Inc., and Micky Watkins, Chief Executive Officer of World Mobile Group. The press conference will provide detailed information regarding Bitcoin Mobile and the companies’ broader strategic vision. Interested media, investors, and attendees may register on this link.

Bitcoin Mobile expands Cuentas’ presence across mobile communications, connectivity, and digital platform services through its joint venture with World Mobile Group. The offering reflects the continued focus of Cuentas and World Mobile Group on building consumer-facing services that combine wireless utility with digital innovation.

Cuentas and World Mobile LLC are working to comply with all applicable federal and state regulations, including FinCEN requirements, Money Services Business registration, and applicable state Money Transmitter Licenses.

“Bitcoin Mobile is an important milestone for Cuentas and for our joint venture with World Mobile Group,” said Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas Inc. “We believe Bitcoin Mobile adds meaningful new momentum to the Cuentas platform because of its unique market position. To our knowledge, no other telecom carrier is offering customers rewards back in Bitcoin, creating a differentiated consumer proposition in the wireless market.”

Bitcoin Mobile represents a further step in the continued strategic alignment between Cuentas and World Mobile Group and supports the companies’ efforts to build an integrated platform across connectivity, communications, media, and digital services.

About Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN)

CUENTAS, Inc. is a technology-driven company focused on mobile communications, connectivity, and digital platform opportunities. Through strategic initiatives and partnerships, including its ownership interest in World Mobile LLC, CUENTAS is working to expand access to mobile voice, text, data, and related services while building an integrated platform designed to serve evolving consumer and business needs.

Contact Information:

For media and investor inquiries:

Investor Relations

Email: info@cuentas.com

https://cuentas.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations, , to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

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