The Global Market for Lessors of Non-financial Intangible Assets 2026 - Patent Registrations and Brand Licensing Fuel Industry Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lessors of Non-financial Intangible Assets Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lessors of non-financial intangible assets market has observed significant growth, expanding from $776.53 billion in 2025 to an expected $844.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.7%. Projections are optimistic, with the market anticipated to reach $1.21 trillion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 9.6%. This expansion is fueled by a surge in technology commercialization, cross-industry patent licensing, blockchain-based IP management, and digital marketplace expansion for IP assets.

Intangible assets such as trademarks, patents, brand names, and agreements are pivotal business resources that contribute to this growth. These non-physical assets are key drivers of revenue generation and competitive edge, emphasized by increased investments in intellectual property and digital innovations. The role of lessors is critical in granting businesses access to these assets without direct ownership, fostering innovation and revenue growth through strategic utilization.

A notable trend is the heightened monetization of intellectual property, with digital licensing platforms and patent portfolio optimization gaining traction. There's an increasing focus on recurring royalty income and expansion of cross-border IP licensing agreements. Prominent firms are capitalizing on these trends with innovative offerings. For instance, in May 2023, Willis Towers Watson Plc launched an insurance solution, Intangible Asset Protection, offering coverage against potential losses from internal risks, catering to proprietary assets like software codes.

Sony Music Publishing LLC's acquisition of Hipgnosis Songs Group in June 2025 exemplifies strategic moves to enhance royalty and licensing revenues. This acquisition from the UK-based music publishing firm supports Sony's global portfolio expansion and strengthens its songwriter roster.

Leading companies in this market include McDonald's Corporation, Subway IP LLC, Yum! Brands Inc., and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

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Market Scope:

Types Covered: Oil Royalty Companies; Patent Owners and Lessors

Oil Royalty Companies; Patent Owners and Lessors Modes: Online; Offline

Online; Offline End-Users: Energy and Natural Resources; Technology and Electronics; Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology; Media and Entertainment

Geographic Coverage

The report includes detailed analyses of markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with specific emphasis on emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to recent supply chain shifts.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $844.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.21 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Lessors of Non-financial Intangible Assets market report include:

McDonald's Corporation

Subway IP LLC

Yum! Brands Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

7-Eleven Inc.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Marriott International Inc.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Choice Hotels International Inc.

Best Western International Inc.

Accor SA

Avanci

InterDigital Inc.

Intellectual Ventures

Qualcomm Incorporated

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Group Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w8qfm

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