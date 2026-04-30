Sterilization Services Global Market Report 2026 | Advanced Technologies, Eco-Friendly Methods, and Automation are Driving Expansion

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a holistic view of the industry, detailing market segments, trends, and opportunities.



The sterilization services market has witnessed robust growth, with significant expansion projected in the upcoming years. The market size, valued at $5.38 billion in 2025, is expected to grow to $5.81 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8% due to heightened surgical procedures, stringent infection prevention regulations, and increased medical device reuse and outsourcing.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $8.01 billion, driven by the advancement of sterilization technologies, the rise of single-use devices, and the expansion of outpatient centers, boasting a CAGR of 8.4%.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a significant driving force behind market growth, with infections like hospital-onset E. coli rising from 6,525 to 7,881 cases during 2022-2023 in the UK alone. Reusable medical equipment continues to contribute to HAI prevalence, underscoring the critical need for effective sterilization services to combat these infections.

In response to these growing needs, companies are innovating by developing products such as simultaneous sterilization wraps. For instance, Ahlstrom Oyj's 2023 launch of the Reliance Fusion wrap showcases advances in sterilization efficiency through innovative material blends.

Moreover, the industry landscape is reshaping through strategic acquisitions, such as Sharp's recent acquisition of Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, enhancing sterile injectable manufacturing and distribution services.

Prominent market players include E-BEAM Services Inc., Medistri SA, STERIS PLC, and 3M Company, among others, with North America identified as the leading regional market as of 2025.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access comprehensive insights across 16 geographies for a global perspective.

Analyze the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory shifts.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investment.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors utilizing the driving forces and market trends.

Gain understanding of customer profiles through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against industry leaders based on metrics such as market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to gauge potential.

Support presentations with reliable and high-quality data.

Receive an Excel data sheet and dashboard for easy data extraction and analysis.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Sterilization Validation Services, Contract Sterilization Services

Sterilization Validation Services, Contract Sterilization Services Methods: X-ray Irradiation, ETO Sterilization, Gamma, E-beam, Steam Sterilization

X-ray Irradiation, ETO Sterilization, Gamma, E-beam, Steam Sterilization Mode of Delivery: On-Site, Off-Site Sterilization Services

On-Site, Off-Site Sterilization Services End-Users: Hospitals, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology

Companies Mentioned: E-BEAM Services Inc., BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG, Medistri SA, and more.

Geographies and Regions: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Southeast Asia, USA, Western Europe, and more.

Data: Comprehensive market ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita with historic and forecast data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Sterilization Services market report include:

E-BEAM Services Inc.

BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

Medistri SA

Noxilizer Inc.

Cosmed Group

Cretex Companies Inc.

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Stryker Corporation

STERIS PLC

MMM Group

Belimed AG

MICROTROL Sterilisation Services Pvt. Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.

Avantti Medi Clear MBP

Steripure SAS

Europlaz Technologies Limited

Midwest Sterilization Corporation

Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC

3M Company

Ecolab Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

B. Braun Medical Ltd.

Sterigenics LLC

Johnson & Johnson

SteriTek Inc.

Sterilization Services

Advanced Sterilization Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hl4bt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment