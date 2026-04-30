AITRADEBTC Announces Launch of AITRADEBTC Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Platform

New platform introduces automated trading tools for digital asset market participants worldwide.





Official Brand Launch: Corporate logo of AITRADEBTC, the automated cryptocurrency trading platform.

LONDON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AITRADEBTC announces the launch of its automated cryptocurrency trading platform, AITRADEBTC, designed to support users participating in digital asset markets.

AITRADEBTC is developed to provide an automated trading system that executes transactions based on predefined market strategies and algorithms. The platform is designed for users seeking a structured approach to trading digital assets through automated tools.

According to the company, AITRADEBTC integrates multiple system functions, including market data analysis, trade execution automation, and risk management modules. These features are intended to support users in managing trading activities more efficiently within the cryptocurrency market environment.

Key Features

Automated trade execution based on market signals

Real-time market data processing

User-configurable trading parameters

Integrated monitoring dashboard for activity tracking

Structured system for managing trading strategies



How Trading Works

Users set up and configure their trading preferences

The system analyzes market data in real time

Trading signals are generated based on defined strategies

The platform automatically executes buy or sell actions

Users can monitor and review trading activity within the dashboard



“AITRADEBTC was designed to provide users with a structured and automated approach to cryptocurrency trading while maintaining full control over their settings,” said a representative of AITRADEBTC.

About AITRADEBTC

AITRADEBTC is a United Kingdom registered company operating in the digital asset sector. The company operates the AITRADEBTC automated cryptocurrency trading platform designed for market participants.

The company is registered in the United Kingdom under registration number 15316267 and focuses on providing technology-based solutions within the digital asset industry.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risk and may result in financial loss. Users should understand market volatility and conduct their own research before engaging in trading activities. No guarantees of profit or returns are provided.

Media Contact:

AITRADEBTC

Habib Samran

habib.samran@aitradebtc.com

https://www.aitradebtc.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de73379-0d1b-475f-b9c8-b223aa031c1a