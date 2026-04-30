Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo Group AB

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo Group AB (hereinafter – the Company), was held on 30th of April 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the members of the Board and the employees of the Company, who were able to provide information relating to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1. To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2025.

2. To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025.

3. To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2025 according to the draft of profit appropriation presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 6 641 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share).

Tomas Jozonis

Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB

+370 5 243 5801

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