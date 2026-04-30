Psychemedics Releases 2026 Workforce Insights Report

New Data Highlights Shifting Drug Trends, Industry Risk Patterns, and the Growing Importance of Long-Window Testing

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Psychemedics Corporation, a global leader in hair testing for drugs of abuse, today announced the release of its 2026 Workforce Insights Report, offering an in-depth analysis of drug use trends across the modern workforce and their implications for workplace safety, hiring practices, and employer risk management.

The annual report draws on Psychemedics’ extensive proprietary database of hair drug testing results, analyzing hundreds of thousands of samples collected during 2025 across multiple industries, including transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, retail, and government. The findings provide employers with a data-driven perspective on how evolving drug trends, legalization policies, and emerging substances are influencing workforce safety.

Key findings from the 2026 Workforce Insights Report include:

Healthcare leads industry positive rates: Healthcare recorded the highest positive drug testing rate in 2025 at 20.2%, significantly above the five-year industry average.

Transportation shows measurable improvement: Positive rates in the trucking sector declined to 5.3%, reflecting stronger enforcement and growing adoption of hair testing in safety-sensitive roles.

Cannabis remains the most commonly detected substance: Despite declines in some sectors, marijuana continues to drive the majority of positive results across industries.

Synthetic and emerging substances raise new concerns: Increasing availability of high-potency products and synthetic compounds continues to complicate workplace safety industries.

Hair testing continues to provide deeper workforce visibility: With a 90-day detection window, hair testing identifies sustained drug use patterns that short-window tests may miss.



“Employers are operating in a rapidly changing environment where drug potency, accessibility, and legalization are evolving simultaneously,” said Brian Hullinger, President and CEO of Psychemedics. “The 2026 Workforce Insights Report provides organizations with the data they need to understand emerging risks and strengthen their drug testing strategies.”

The report also examines five-year drug positivity trends across major industries, highlighting how enforcement efforts, policy changes, and workforce behaviors are influencing drug use patterns. While some sectors have experienced modest declines in positive test rates since 2022, the report emphasizes that substance use remains present within all segments of the workforce.

Hair testing continues to play a critical role in workforce risk mitigation. By identifying sustained or lifestyle drug use patterns, employers can strengthen pre-employment screening programs, enhance workplace safety, and make more informed hiring decisions.

The full 2026 Workforce Insights Report is available at: https://www.psychemedics.com/whitepaper/

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its hair testing solutions, visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is the pioneer and a leading global provider of hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.