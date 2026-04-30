Xtra Signals Major U.S. Expansion with Preview of Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro Vlogging Cameras

Building on the U.S. debut of Xtra Muse, the company previews Xtra Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro as it scales national retail presence and local investment ahead of a Summer 2026 launch

WILMINGTON, Del., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtra today teased Xtra Muse 2 and Xtra Muse 2 Pro, signaling the next evolution of its pocket vlogging camera lineup. Developed in direct response to the rapid adoption of the first-generation Xtra Muse by U.S. creators, the new series is slated for a U.S. release in Summer 2026.





Since debuting in the U.S. in late 2025, Xtra has carved out a distinct niche within the TikTok and mobile-first creator communities. This momentum is now driving a broader hardware strategy focused on Professional Portability, bridging the gap between casual vlogging and high-fidelity production.

“What resonated most was practicality,” said Sophia Ma, Head of U.S. Marketing at Xtra. “People responded to a camera that was easy to carry, easy to use, and easy to fit into everyday life — and that insight is shaping what comes next for Muse.”

Next-Gen Refinements Based on Real-World Feedback

The upcoming lineup introduces two distinct tiers designed to meet evolving creator demands. While the Xtra Muse 2 remains the ultimate companion for daily vloggers seeking pure spontaneity, the Xtra Muse 2 Pro is designed for creators who want to streamline their setup and workflow without sacrificing perspective. By integrating a dual-lens system into a pocket-sized form factor, the Muse 2 Pro replaces the need for multi-camera rigs and supplemental "BTS" gear.





These next-generation refinements are built directly on feedback from the original Xtra Muse community. Key upgrades across the series include:

Enhanced Tactile Control: A new physical button has been added to optimize the zooming experience for more precise framing.

A new has been added to optimize the zooming experience for more precise framing. High-Performance Imaging: Support for 4K/240FPS for ultra-smooth slow-motion capture.

Support for for ultra-smooth slow-motion capture. Expanded On-Board Storage: Now featuring 128GB of built-in storage to accommodate high-resolution files.

Now featuring to accommodate high-resolution files. Intelligent Workflow: Auto Transfer with Screen Off functionality allows for seamless mobile offboarding without draining battery life during transit.

functionality allows for seamless mobile offboarding without draining battery life during transit. Universal Ergonomics: A newly designed rotatable screen that supports both right- and left-side usage, ensuring comfort for all creators.





“Creators want tools that feel natural, reliable, and ready when inspiration strikes,” Sophia added. “Muse 2 and Muse 2 Pro are being built with that reality in mind.”

National Retail and Ecosystem Growth

The hardware preview arrives as Xtra aggressively expands its U.S. infrastructure. The brand has secured a national retail footprint through partnerships with Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Adorama, ensuring localized availability for the Summer 2026 launch. This expansion is supported by a growing U.S. operations team and integrated creator activations, such as the brand’s high-visibility presence at Xtra’s Coachella Neon Carnival.





“Building trust in the U.S. takes time,” highlighted by Sophia, “It comes from showing up consistently — through products, retail presence, creator relationships, and sustained investment. That’s how we’re approaching the market.”

Additional details regarding specifications, pricing, and exact availability for the Xtra Muse 2 and Xtra Muse 2 Pro will be released ahead of the Summer 2026 launch window.

For more information, visit Xtra Official Website.

About Xtra

Xtra is a creator-focused imaging brand building practical tools for how people capture, create, and share today. From pocket vlogging cameras to accessories and software features, Xtra is focused on making content creation more intuitive, portable, and enjoyable. In the U.S., Xtra is committed to giving creators and everyday users more choice and strong value.

Media Contact: marketing@xtra-us.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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