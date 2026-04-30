AdvizorStack Appoints Kimberly Papedis to Advisory Board

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvizorStack, the company that delivers a customizable, integrated and cost-effective wealthtech platform to fit the unique technology needs of RIAs, today announced that Kimberly Papedis, CFP®, President and Co-Founder of Fusion Financial Partners, has joined its Advisory Board. Papedis brings more than two decades of experience designing and building independent RIAs and will play a direct role in shaping AdvizorStack’s platform strategy, technology roadmap, and advisor-facing product development.

Fusion Financial Partners is the nationally recognized consultancy that guides elite advisory teams, breakaway wirehouse advisors, and enterprise firms through the full transition to independence. Papedis and her business partner, Mike Papedis, have built Fusion on a foundational belief that the advisor’s interests, and those of their end clients, must come before any vendor, platform, or commercial consideration.

“Kimberly has spent her entire career doing what very few people in this industry can do, namely seeing the business of advising from both sides of the table,” said Paul DeMaio, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of AdvizorStack. “Kimberly has been an independent advisor, recruited, transitioned, and built hundreds of advisory firms, and she understands exactly what advisors need to succeed as independent business owners. Having Kimberly on our Advisory Board will make AdvizorStack a better company, helping foster better technology decisions, better service design, and a stronger voice for the advisor at every step of our build. We couldn’t be more pleased to have her alongside us.”

Papedis will advise AdvizorStack on the continued development of AdvizorStation, the firm’s unified operating and intelligence platform. AdvizorStation is designed to connect an advisor’s existing tools, unify data across platforms, and surface the right actions at the right time, without forcing advisors into a closed ecosystem or replacing the technology they’ve already chosen. Papedis’s deep operational experience across RIA launches, technology evaluations, and advisor transitions will directly inform that build.

“The single biggest frustration I hear from advisors about technology is that someone else is making their choices for them,” Papedis said. “Most platforms pick the tools, lock you in, and call it a solution. That’s not a solution. It’s a constraint dressed up as convenience. What AdvizorStack is building is fundamentally different: an open-architecture operating layer that connects the tools you chose, for the clients you serve. That’s exactly aligned with how Fusion approaches every engagement. Our process starts and ends with the advisor and their end client, not the vendors, not the platforms, not the economics of whoever’s trying to get a distribution deal. I’m joining AdvizorStack because they share that conviction, and I intend to make sure it stays baked into everything we build.”

About AdvizorStack

AdvizorStack is the operational and technology partner for independent advisory firms. The company serves breakaway advisors, established RIAs, and large OSJs with end-to-end support across RIA registration, transition services, technology architecture, workflow design, and outsourced C-suite capabilities. With a track record of onboarding over $6 billion in AUM and 400+ advisors, AdvizorStack is currently building AdvizorStation, a unified operating and intelligence platform for the independent advisory ecosystem. For more information, visit https://www.advizorstack.com/

About Fusion Financial Partners

Fusion Financial Partners is the nationally recognized consultancy that designs and builds RIAs. Founded by Kimberly and Mike Papedis, Fusion has guided hundreds of elite advisory teams and breakaway wirehouse advisors through every stage of the transition to independence—from financial analysis and deal construction to technology selection, compliance, and growth strategy. Since launching in 2017, Fusion has moved over $65 billion in AUM to the independent space. Fusion’s process is grounded in a single principle: the advisor and their end client come first. For more information, visit https://fusionfinancialpartners.com/



