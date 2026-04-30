Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2026

MONTREAL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, June 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.corporate.stingray.com

Via telephone: (+1) 800-717-1738, Montreal (+1) 514-400-3792, Toronto (+1) 289-514-5100 or New-York (+1) 646-307-1865

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, July 10, 2026, by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264, Toronto (+1) 289-819-1325 or New York (+1) 646-517-3975 and entering passcode 07123.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray’s products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com