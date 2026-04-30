Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size Set to Reach USD 114.65 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 54.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 114.65 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2026–2035. The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for speedy accurate and point-of-care diagnostic methods.

In point-of-care testing, a sample is gathered and tested at or near the location where the patient is receiving care, drastically reducing the time it takes to try them using a centralized laboratory system. Their performance is being improved through continuing research into aspects such as biosensors, microfluidic chips and AI-driven analysis.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 54.50 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 114.65 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.72%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025

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The U.S. Point-of-Care Diagnostics industry was valued at USD 23.44 Billion in 2025 and it is expected to reach USD 49.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period of 2025-2035. This dominance is due to the healthcare system and healthcare expenditure in the country and chronic diseases like diabetes and heart diseases.

In addition, regulatory backing, such as CLIA-waived tests and FDA’s regulatory framework, continues to boost the adoption rate of innovative diagnostics. In addition, the growing consumer awareness and demand for home diagnostics drive the growth of the market.

Rising Burden of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

The rising number of cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, and respiratory disorders is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. As an alternative, infectious diseases like influenza, HIV, tuberculosis, and emerging pathogens also need rapid and they continue to need good diagnostic.

POC diagnostics provide rapid, cost-effective, and accessible testing strategies that are available in last mile clinical and non-clinical settings. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic only sped the additional spread of and penchant for decentralized testing and provided sustainable, long-term exertion for rapid worldwide diagnostics.

Segment Analysis

By Product: Blood Glucose Monitoring Dominates; Molecular Diagnostics Fastest Growing

Blood glucose monitoring held over 54% of the market share, due to the growing diabetic patient population across the globe, which has now exceeded 537 million adults. The ultra-thin wearable CGM devices that can be used on smartphones are changing the diabetes care landscape. The molecular diagnostics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to advancements in isothermal amplification, lab-on-a-chip, and microfluidic technologies.

By Sample Type: Blood Leads; Urine Gains Momentum

Blood-based testing are expected to remain dominant throughout the markets, due to their diagnostic accuracy, and the large scope of their applicability to treatment of various diseases. They are essentiel in the event of emergency and critical situations.

Urine-based diagnostics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to their non-invasiveness and precision in use along with rising applications in CKD, UTIs, and metabolic disorder detection.

By End User: Hospitals Lead; Home Care Expands Rapidly

Hospitals occupied the highest market share in 2025 because of the large number of patients, infrastructure development, and need for bedside diagnosis in emergency situations. However, Home care is the fastest growing segment, owing to increased awareness among consumers, availability of self-test kits, and move towards patient-centric healthcare. There has been an increase in demand for at-home testing kits for diabetes, infections, and chronic diseases.

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Regional Insights

North America dominated the market with more than 43% share in 2025, owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure and high spending on diagnosis and advanced technology. Moreover, the support from companies such as Abbott, Roche, Siemens Healthineers, and, Becton Dickinson also aids the market growth.

The expected growth in the Asia-Pacific region will be robust at approximately 8.97% CAGR. Factors responsible for this include an increase in health expenditure, the rise in hospitals and hospital centres and high incidence of the chronic and communicable disease. For nations like China and India, they need novel and low-cost diagnostic products that are easy to transport.

Major Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid, Radiometer)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

bioMérieux SA

Chembio Diagnostics

Alere Inc.

Binax

OraSure Technologies

Nova Biomedical

Mindray Medical International

i-STAT

Boehringer Ingelheim

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics

Polymer Technology Systems

LumiraDx

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Key Segments

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Monitoring

Cardiometabolic Disease Testing

Hematology Testing

Others

By Sample

Blood

Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

Urine

Others

By End- User

Hospital Bedside

Physican’s Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home & Self Testing

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Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 54.50 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 114.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.72% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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