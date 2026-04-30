CFP® Professional Kathryn Berkenpas Appointed Chief Operating Officer of CFP Board

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFP Board announced today that it has appointed Kathryn Berkenpas, CFP®, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) following a national search. Berkenpas, who currently serves as Managing Director, Corporate Growth at CFP Board, will step into her new job effective May 4, 2026. She is the first CFP® professional to serve in this key strategic role.





"Kathryn brings sharp strategic instincts, deep experience leading high-performing teams and a clear understanding of how to turn priorities into impact," said K. Dane Snowden, CEO of CFP Board. "She knows this profession, she knows the people in it and she cares deeply about the Americans they serve."

“I’m truly honored to have the opportunity to help lead the exceptional team at the CFP Board,” said Berkenpas. “This is a pivotal time for the profession, and we need to do all we can to meet the growing demand for competent and ethical financial advice. As someone who has spent her career in the profession, I am committed to supporting the important work of the more than 109,000 CFP® professionals who serve the public interest.”

Based in CFP Board’s Washington, D.C., headquarters, Berkenpas will lead CFP Board’s core business operations of certification, marketing, communications, public relations and the public awareness campaign. She will also oversee key administrative areas, helping to strengthen internal processes, enable strategic initiatives and enhance experiences for CFP® professionals, candidates and other stakeholders across CFP Board’s programs and services. She succeeds K. Dane Snowden, who was promoted to CEO in March.

Berkenpas brings extensive experience in operations, strategy and organizational leadership across the financial services and retirement industries. She joined CFP Board in April 2025 as Managing Director, Corporate Growth, where she focused on strengthening relationships with financial services firms and developing strategies to grow CFP® certification among firm employees. Prior to CFP Board, Berkenpas served as Group Director at Morgan Stanley’s The Chesapeake Capitol Group, overseeing client relationships and a $2 billion assets-under-management practice, and she spent nearly 16 years at MissionSquare Retirement, including as Vice President of Client Enablement. Berkenpas earned the CFP® certification in 2004, holds a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University and earned her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech through its CFP Board Registered Program.

About CFP Board

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 109,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

Contact

Jane Riley Jacobsen

Director of Public Relations

O: 202-379-2305

M: 703-801-5376

Email

X: @CFPBoard

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f2e5805-5634-4ea2-94ce-16d32f7c803c