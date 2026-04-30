GameChanger Charity Named 2026 ‘Nonprofit of the Year’ for California’s 36th Senate District

DANA POINT, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameChanger Charity, a volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) that brings emotional healing to hospitalized kids through the power of play, today announced it was named 2026 “Nonprofit of the Year” for California’s 36th Senate District by California State Senator Tony Strickland (R-California) recognizing the organization’s leadership in advancing innovative solutions that improve the lives of hospitalized children.

“GameChanger Charity represents the very best of community-driven innovation and compassion,” said California State Senator Strickland. “As we approach Mental Health Awareness Month and National Hospital Week, Jim and his team’s work reminds us that care goes beyond medicine. It’s about supporting the whole child, their families and healthcare providers in meaningful and lasting ways. I am proud to recognize them as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Senate District.”

At a time when awareness around mental health and the hospital experience is especially important, GameChanger Charity’s mission is to bring holistic support to hospitalized children confronting serious illness, focusing on emotional well-being, play, creativity and human connection alongside clinical care.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Jim Carol. “This acknowledgment reflects the collective efforts of our hospital partners, supporters, and volunteers who are committed to bringing comfort, innovation, and hope to children during some of their most difficult moments.”

Founded in 2007 by Jim Carol and his son Taylor during Taylor’s five-year battle with pediatric cancer, the organization has grown into a global movement supporting more than 250 hospitals across five continents. Through its innovative programs, the charity has built one of the world’s most advanced pediatric gaming and virtual reality networks, delivering distraction therapy that reduces anxiety and fosters connection for children in care. In partnership with the Yale XR Research Lab, the organization is also funding next-generation wearable and immersive technologies designed to reduce stress and prevent anxiety before it escalates. Additional initiatives include teen-centered hospital spaces, bedside 3D printing and creative therapies and global hospital partnerships spanning the U.S., U.K., Canada, South Africa and the Middle East.

The “Nonprofit of the Year” designation is awarded annually by members of the California State Legislature to recognize organizations that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and measurable impact within their communities.

GameChanger Charity will be formally recognized at the California State Capitol on May 20, where it will receive an official Senate resolution commemorating its contributions to pediatric healthcare.

About GameChanger Charity

Based in Dana Point, Calif., GameChanger Charity is a national nonprofit organization founded in 2007 by Jim Carol and his son Taylor, inspired by Taylor’s battle with pediatric cancer. Guided by a child-first approach, a commitment to transparency and a belief in using technology to improve human well-being, GameChanger Charity blends compassion and innovation to support hospitalized children and their families, with 96% of every dollar going directly to programs. The charity has grown to help 25,000 children and 6,500 caregivers with more than $50 million in donations. Get involved at gamechangercharity.org/ and on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts:

For GameChanger Charity:



George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com

310.279.5980

For the Office of Senator Tony Strickland:



Jacqui Nguyen

Office of Senator Tony Strickland

Senate District 36 Capitol Office

jacqui.nguyen@sen.ca.gov

Mobile: 858-999-7706