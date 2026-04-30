$206.79 Bn Urban Air Mobility Markets, 2026-2040 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Companies Should Focus on Technological and Infrastructural Advancements to Capitalize on This Growing Market

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Component, Vehicle Type, Platform Architecture, Operation Mode, Propulsion Type, Maximum Take-off Weight, Range, Infrastructure, End User, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urban air mobility market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.63 billion in the current year to USD 206.79 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 27.85% during the forecast period.



Urban Air Mobility (UAM) refers to a next-generation transportation framework that enables on-demand and highly automated aerial transport of passengers and cargo within densely populated environments. This concept primarily relies on electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which are designed to operate safely above conventional ground infrastructure. By leveraging vertical airspace as an additional mobility layer, UAM aims to complement existing transportation systems, thereby facilitating efficient, city-scale aerial travel.



The potential applications of UAM are diverse, ranging from passenger commuting through air taxis to reduce urban congestion, to rapid cargo delivery for time-sensitive logistics. Additional use cases include emergency medical evacuations, organ transport, public safety monitoring, and disaster response operations.

The growth of the UAM ecosystem is being driven by accelerating urbanization and rising traffic congestion, alongside technological advancements such as autonomous flight systems, intelligent air traffic management, and improved battery performance. In addition, ongoing regulatory developments and innovations in energy storage are expected to further support the scalable integration of UAM within future urban mobility ecosystems.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Urban Air Mobility Market



The growth of the urban air mobility market is being driven by increasing urban congestion and the rising demand for faster and more efficient transportation solutions. Rapid urbanization and persistent traffic bottlenecks in major cities have accelerated interest in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This enables direct aerial routes for swift intra-city and short-haul travel while bypassing limitations associated with ground-based infrastructure. At the same time, technological advancements in electric propulsion systems, high-energy-density batteries, and artificial intelligence-driven autonomous flight capabilities are significantly improving the feasibility, and cost-effectiveness of eVTOL platforms.



In addition, strong investments from private investors and government bodies have further accelerated research and development activities, vertiport infrastructure deployment, and pilot programs across key regions. Collectively, these factors are contributing to the rapid evolution and commercialization of the urban air mobility ecosystem.



Urban Air Mobility Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The urban air mobility (UAM) market is characterized by the presence of several innovative companies that are actively advancing eVTOL technologies and supporting the commercialization of aerial mobility solutions. Joby Aviation has emerged as a leading player with its advanced aircraft designs and strategic partnerships aimed at securing regulatory approvals and establishing scalable urban air taxi networks.



Volocopter is focused on autonomous multicopter technology designed for seamless integration into urban environments, with particular emphasis on low-noise operations and the development of supporting vertiport and skyport infrastructure. Meanwhile, Archer Aviation is strengthening its competitive position through rapid prototyping and collaborations with major airlines. Collectively, these companies are shaping the competitive UAM landscape through continuous technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and proactive engagement to accelerate large-scale commercial deployment.



Regulatory Frameworks for Safe Urban Air Mobility Deployment



The development of urban air mobility (UAM) services is being supported by evolving regulatory frameworks and advanced airspace management initiatives led by global aviation authorities. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has introduced the U-Space regulatory package to enable high-density drone and eVTOL operations through digital services.



In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has outlined a UAM Concept of Operations that supports safe integration of aerial mobility services into the National Airspace System. Meanwhile, AI-driven urban traffic management systems are being developed to coordinate low-altitude airspace using real-time data on weather, traffic, and restricted zones to optimize routes and avoid conflicts. At the international level, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is promoting standardized frameworks to ensure regulatory harmonization and interoperability across regions. In addition, regulatory efforts focus on vertiport infrastructure and performance-based standards addressing safety, noise mitigation, cybersecurity, and scalability to support large-scale UAM deployment in urban environments.



Regional Analysis: North America Lead the Urban Air Mobility Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, the urban air mobility market in North America captures the largest share. This can be attributed to a well-established aerospace ecosystem supported by prominent manufacturers such as Boeing and Joby Aviation, along with substantial research and development investments driven by public-private partnerships. In addition, proactive regulatory engagement by the Federal Aviation Administration has accelerated certification processes and pilot programs for emerging aerial mobility technologies. The region also benefits from significant urban congestion in major metropolitan areas, which is increasing the demand for alternative transportation solutions such as air taxis.



Key Challenges in Urban Air Mobility Market



The widespread adoption of urban air mobility (UAM) services is influenced by several operational, regulatory, and market-related challenges. Public acceptance remains a critical factor, particularly concerning safety challenges associated with flights over densely populated urban areas. Issues related to noise pollution, privacy, and apprehension toward autonomous flight technologies can limit public confidence. This highlights the need for transparent communication, robust safety standards, and clearly defined regulatory frameworks to build trust among communities.



In addition, the development of essential ground infrastructure, such as vertiports, presents significant challenges in densely populated cities due to limited land availability, strict zoning regulations, and the requirement to mitigate environmental and noise impacts. Ensuring seamless integration of vertiports with existing transportation networks is also essential to enable efficient multimodal connectivity and enhance user convenience.

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Companies Featured

Airbus

Archer Aviation

BETA Technologies

Ehang Holdings

Elroy Air

Eve Air Mobility

Joby Aviation

Lilium

Pipistrel

Vertical Aerospace

Volocopter

Wisk Aero

Urban Air Mobility Market Key Segmentation



Market Share by Component

Hardware

Services

Software

Market Share by Vehicle Type

Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency Vehicles

Air Metro

Air Shuttle

Air Taxis

Cargo Air Vehicles

Last-mile Delivery Vehicles

Personal Air Vehicles

Market Share by Platform Architecture

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Rotory Wing

Market Share by Operation Mode

Fully Autonomous

Piloted eVTOLs

Remotely Operated

Market Share by Propulsion Type

Electric

Hybrid-Electric

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Others

Market Share by Maximum Take-off Weight

< 100 kg

100-300 kg

>300 kg

Market Share by Range

Intercity (50-200 km)

Intracity (< 50 km)

Long Range (>200 km)

Market Share by Infrastructure

Air Traffic Control System

Charging Stations

Maintenance

Repair & Overhaul

Vertiports

Others

Market Share by End User

E-Commerce Companies

Hospitals

Ridesharing Companies

Medical Agencies

Private Operators

Scheduled Operators

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New-Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

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Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

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