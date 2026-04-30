$4+ Billion OTC Dry Eye Drops Market Analysis Report 2026: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Novartis International Dominate

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Dry Eye Drops Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global OTC dry eye drops market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $3.77 billion in 2025 to $4.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The historical growth is largely due to the rising prevalence of dry eye syndrome, a growing aging population, increased use of contact lenses, and the presence of established retail pharmacy networks.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%. Key factors driving this growth include increased screen time, the rise of digital eye strain, heightened awareness of eye health, and the expansion of e-commerce pharmacy platforms. Consumers are showing a preference for preservative-free products, and there's a growing demand for long-lasting and advanced formulations.

Screen exposure is a significant growth driver. The surge in digital device usage, fueled by remote work trends and online communication, has led to increased screen time and digital eye strain, thereby boosting demand for OTC dry eye solutions. For instance, by March 2025, the global average daily screen time was around 6 hours and 40 minutes, with U.S. adults averaging over 7 hours per day. This increased screen exposure supports market expansion.

Prominent companies in the OTC dry eye drops sector are focusing on preservative-free formulations and contamination-resistant packaging to enhance ocular safety. For example, in September 2024, Regener-Eyes, LLC introduced a new multi-dose bottle designed for its preservative-free dry eye solution, emphasizing user convenience and microbial protection.

In strategic moves, companies like Bausch + Lomb Corporation are expanding their OTC eye care portfolio through acquisitions, such as the purchase of Blink eye and contact lens drops from Johnson & Johnson Vision in July 2023. This acquisition strengthens Bausch + Lomb's position in the dry eye and ocular hydration market.

The principal players in the OTC dry eye drops market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and other notable pharmaceutical entities. Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Brand Classification: Generics; Branded

By Product: Preservatives Free; With Preservatives

By Viscosity: High Viscosity; Low Viscosity

By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies; Drugstores and Supermarkets; Retail Pharmacies; Other

Subsegments:

By Generics: Artificial Tears; Lubricating Drops; Moisturizing Eye Drops; Rewetting Drops for Contact Lens Wearers

By Branded: Brand-Specific Products; Prescription-To-OTC Switch Brands; Premium Lubricating Drops

Prominent Companies: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis International AG, Allergan plc, Alcon Inc., and others.

Geographical Coverage: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, and others across Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and more.

Time Series: Historical data spanning five years, with projections extending ten years ahead.

Data Segmentation: Delivers country and regional distinctions, competitor market shares, and influential segments.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain unparalleled insights across 16 geographies, ensuring a global understanding of the market.

Analyze the effects of macro factors like geopolitical changes, trade adjustments, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory developments.

Formulate region-specific and country-centered strategies based on localized data.

Pinpoint lucrative growth sectors for further investment opportunities.

Utilize predictive data to stay ahead of industry competitors by understanding prevailing trends.

Understand consumer behaviors through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance by evaluating key competitors in terms of market share, innovation leadership, and brand presence.

Assess market potential using the total addressable market (TAM) and other market attractiveness metrics.

Support presentations and strategic discussions with reliable and high-quality data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this OTC Dry Eye Drops market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis International AG

Allergan plc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sentiss Pharma Private Limited

VISUfarma B.V.

Ursapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Thea Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Horus Pharma

Novaliq GmbH

Medicom Healthcare Ltd.

Similasan AG

Altaire Pharmaceutical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utkhg9

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