New Report Highlights Aviation Fuel Market Growth, Expected to Hit $329.03 Billion by 2031

Delray Beach, FL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Aviation Fuel Market By Fuel Type (Jet Fuel, Avgas, Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, Power-To-Liquid, Gas-To-Liquid), End User (Airlines, Government & Military, Non-scheduled Operators), Aircraft Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The aviation fuel market is estimated at USD 203.66 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 329.03 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.3%. By volume, the market is projected to grow from 92.16 billion gallons in 2025 to 139.52 billion gallons in 2031.

Aviation fuel producers focus on developing high-quality fuels that enhance the aircraft's performance and reduce operational costs associated with air travel. The increasing focus on reducing the impact of aviation emissions on the environment has increased the investment in sustainable aviation fuels. Aviation fuel producers play a pivotal role in providing efficient and environmentally responsible fuel to the global aviation industry. Advancements and the availability of various fuel-producing techniques are also contributing to the aviation fuel market.

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Major Key Players in the Aviation Fuel Industry:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US),

Chevron Corporation (US),

BP plc (UK),

Shell (UK), and

TotalEnergies (France)

Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation:

By aircraft type, the fixed-wing aircraft segment of the aviation fuel market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is projected to hold the largest share in the aviation fuel market during the forecast period, driven by the rising global demand for commercial air travel, cargo transportation, and defense operations. Fixed-wing aircraft, including passenger jets, cargo planes, and business jets, consume significant volumes of jet fuel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) due to their higher operational range and longer flight durations compared to rotary-wing or UAV platforms. The ongoing fleet expansion by major airlines and the recovery of international flight routes post-pandemic are further fueling the segment’s growth.

By fuel type, the conventional fuel segment is projected to dominate the market.

Based on fuel type, the conventional fuel segment is expected to dominate the market as the primary and most reliable source of aviation energy. Jet A and Jet A-1 remain the industry standards due to their wide availability, energy density, and cost-effectiveness. Although sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is gaining momentum, conventional fuels still account for the majority of global aviation operations, supported by established refining, storage, and distribution networks. The combination of growing air passenger traffic and the robust infrastructure supporting traditional fuel supply ensures the continued dominance of conventional aviation fuels during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market for aviation fuel during the forecast period. Increasing air travel demands, both regional and international, are fueling the demand for aviation fuel in the region. Also, governments and the aviation industry players in the region are actively investing in the production of SAF innovations. The key hubs in Singapore continue to dominate as the global transit points, while in emerging markets, there is rapid construction of airports and expansion of fleets to take care of more passenger traffic. This growth directly correlates with higher consumption of aviation fuel, thereby increasing the Asia Pacific market share.

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Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific aviation fuel market is estimated to account for a 33.5% market share in 2025.

By fuel type, the sustainable aviation fuel segment is projected to register a higher CAGR (59.9%) than the sustainable aviation fuel segment during the forecast period.

By aircraft type, the unmanned aerial vehicle segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By end user, the airline segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Major players, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) and Shell (UK), have adopted organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments, to grow in the aviation fuel market.

Companies Prometheus Fuels, SKYNRG, and Air Company, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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