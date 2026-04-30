Skills/Compétences Canada Responds to Youth Skilled Trade Investments in Spring Economic Statement

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada welcomes the federal investments to strengthen youth pathways into the skilled trades, including the launch of the Team Canada Strong initiative, which will create paid, job-ready opportunities for young Canadians to enter the trades and progress into apprenticeship.

“We have long advocated for a full ecosystem approach to ensure young Canadians can explore, train for, and secure meaningful careers in the skilled trades,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “Today’s announcement reflects growing recognition that solving Canada’s skilled trades shortage requires a coordinated, youth-focused approach that connects awareness, training, and employment.”

Through Team Canada Strong, the federal government will support tens of thousands of new skilled trade workers by 2030, including up to $2 billion for paid placements for youth and enhanced supports for employers and apprentices. These measures represent a clear commitment to building a strong, future-ready workforce.

As Canada works to address critical labour shortages in sectors essential to housing, infrastructure, and economic growth, engaging youth early remains essential. Skills/Compétences Canada plays a leading national role in this effort, introducing young people to the trades through hands-on learning, competitions, and career exploration initiatives in every province and territory.

Skills/Compétences Canada looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Government of Canada and partners across the country to ensure more young Canadians have the skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed in the trades.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

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Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson, Skills/Compétences Canada, micheler@skillscanada.com, T. 613-266-4771.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf065443-03e4-4cb5-8fc4-2bf4237b154d