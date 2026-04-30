Analysis of the 2026 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market - Scalable Pharma Solutions & Generic Demand Drive $59.05 Billion Forecast for 2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market has been experiencing significant growth, expanding from $42.39 billion in 2025 to an estimated $45.59 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 7.6%. This surge can be attributed to the increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to curb in-house manufacturing expenses, coupled with the complexity of oral solid dosage formulations and a boost in generic drug production. The limited internal manufacturing capacities in pharma companies and their growing reliance on third-party CMOs have also fueled this market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $59.05 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is largely driven by the demand for scalable manufacturing solutions and an expanding pipeline of oral solid dosage drugs. Further contributing factors include the push for advanced manufacturing technologies, a rise in pharmaceutical outsourcing, and a need for flexible production capabilities. Key trends include heightened outsourcing of manufacturing by pharmaceutical firms, demand for high-volume tablet and capsule production, and a shift towards modified release dosage forms. Additionally, there's a growing emphasis on regulatory compliance and an increasing preference for comprehensive manufacturing and packaging services.

The generics sector plays a pivotal role in this market's growth. Driven by patent expirations, cost-containment, regulatory incentives, and improved healthcare access, the demand for generic drugs has soared. Contract manufacturers support this by enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating time-to-market. For instance, the FDA approved over 35,000 generic drugs by 2025, with nearly 90% of prescriptions in generics, showing a clear trend towards generic dominance. The FDA's extensive revised guidelines for generic drug production further illustrate this market's trajectory.

The industry is also witnessing a focus on innovative solutions like continuous manufacturing lines, which streamline production by reducing downtime. WuXi STA, a prominent player, launched its first continuous line for oral solid pharmaceuticals in January 2023, marking a significant progress step in drug manufacturing. Similarly, in early 2025, Jabil Inc.'s acquisition of Pharmaceutics International, Inc. for $307 million aimed to bolster its capabilities in oral solid dosage forms, showcasing strategic industry maneuvers to enhance service offerings.

Prominent companies in this sector include Evonik Industries, Teva Pharmaceutical, Lonza Group, Catalent Inc., and Patheon Pharma. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as a market leader in 2025, with substantial activity in countries like China, India, and Japan.

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Report Scope:

Products: Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Granules, others

Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Granules, others Services: Drug Product Development, Fill Finish Manufacturing, API Manufacturing, and more

Drug Product Development, Fill Finish Manufacturing, API Manufacturing, and more Therapeutic Areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders, etc.

Oncology, Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders, etc. End Users: Large, Medium, and Small Enterprises

Key Companies: Evonik Industries AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Catalent Inc., and others.

Covered Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and more across Asia-Pacific and other major regions.

Time Series: Provides historical and forecast data over five and ten-year periods.

Data Insights: Offers ratios related to market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $45.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $59.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing market report include:

Evonik Industries AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Catalent Inc.

Patheon Pharma Services

Fareva Holding SA

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Hetero Drugs Limited

Siegfried Holding AG

Recipharm AB

Almac Group Limited

Aenova Holding GmbH

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Cambrex Corporation

International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) [operates under CordenPharma]

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Hovione Holding Ltd.

Alcami Corporation

NextPharma AB

Delpharm

PCI Pharma Services

Adare Pharma

Skyepharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgb1ss

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