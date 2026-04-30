Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Size Projected to Surpass USD 574 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market size was valued at USD 270.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 574.25 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.08% from 2026-2035. The increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, age-related mobility limitations, and long-term disabilities that require therapy and recovery support are driving growth in the medical rehabilitation services market.

Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Size & Forecast

Market Size (2025): USD 270.59 Billion

Projected Market Size (2035): USD 574.25 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.08%

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Base Year: 2025





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The U.S. Medical Rehabilitation Services Market was valued at USD 84.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 169.91 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2026-2035. The market is still being driven in all medical settings by rising rates of neurological, occupational, and physical disorders as well as improvements in therapy technologies and improved insurance coverage.

Rising Demand for Advanced Regenerative Therapies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Demand for biomimetic materials is rising dramatically due to the expanding emphasis on regenerative medicine, which is motivated by the need to replace or repair damaged tissues. Better integration, quicker healing profiles, and fewer rejection rates are made possible by materials that closely mimic the structure and behavior of natural tissue. Biomimetic technologies provide better outcomes in orthopaedics, cardiology, dentistry, and wound care in response to patient and physician demand for better alternatives to conventional implants. Tissue engineering and advanced biomaterials research are two other uses of biomimetics in the field of next-generation regenerative therapeutics.

Major Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Select Medical Holdings Corp.

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Rehabilitation Services

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Nuffield Health

ATI Physical Therapy (ATI Holdings)

Athletico Physical Therapy

Bupa Rehabilitation

UpHealth Inc. (TeleRehab)

Prism Medical

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Rehab Division)

Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation

The University of Chicago Medical Center (Rehab Services)

MindMaze Healthcare

Lifespan Physical Therapy Services

SuVitas

nMotion Physical Therapy

Therapy Solutions Children’s Services, Inc.

SuVitas

Segmentation Analysis:

By Setting

Outpatient segment dominated the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 54% in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, convenience, and higher patient preference globally. Inpatient segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to rising demand for intensive rehabilitation for severe neurological, trauma, and post-surgical cases.

By Therapy

Physical Therapy segment dominated the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 37% in 2025 due to its broad applicability across musculoskeletal, neurological, and post-surgical conditions. Cognitive Therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 driven by rising cases of mental health disorders, and post stroke cognitive impairments.

By Application

Orthopedic segment dominated the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 37% in 2025 due to the rising incidence of fractures, joint disorders, arthritis and post-operative orthopedic rehabilitation needs globally. Sports Related Injuries segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 owing to increasing sports participation, higher injury rates among youth and professional athletes.

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market with the highest revenue share of about 31% in 2025 due to strong referral networks globally. Rehab Centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to increasing need of specialized, long-term and condition-specific rehabilitation globally.

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Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Key Segments

By Therapy

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Speech and Language Therapy

Others

By Application

Orthopedic

Cardiologic

Neurological

Pulmonary

Sports Related Injuries

Others

By Setting

Outpatient

Inpatient

By End-use

Hospital and Clinics

Rehab Centers

Homecare Settings

Physiotherapy Centers

Regional Insights:

Due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, abundance of specialized rehab facilities, robust insurance coverage, and sizable population with chronic illnesses, age-related mobility disorders, and post-surgical rehabilitation needs, North America dominated the Medical Rehabilitation Services Market in 2025 with a roughly 38% revenue share.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.04%. This growth will be fueled by the region's rapid healthcare modernization, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing medical tourism, and growing awareness of rehabilitation services.

Recent Developments:

May 2024 , UChicago Medicine opened a new 132,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Indiana. The facility expands access to advanced outpatient and specialty services for regional patients. It supports integrated care by combining diagnostics, clinical programs, and rehabilitation services under one roof.

, UChicago Medicine opened a new 132,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Crown Point, Indiana. The facility expands access to advanced outpatient and specialty services for regional patients. It supports integrated care by combining diagnostics, clinical programs, and rehabilitation services under one roof. August 2025, Encompass Health entered a joint venture with BSA Health System to establish a new 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Amarillo, Texas. The facility will expand access to advanced rehabilitation services, including stroke, neurological, and orthopedic recovery programs.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand patient distribution, therapy usage trends, and demand driven by chronic conditions and rehabilitation needs.

– helps you understand patient distribution, therapy usage trends, and demand driven by chronic conditions and rehabilitation needs. DISEASE BURDEN & REHABILITATION DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate incidence of injuries, neurological disorders, and NCDs along with their impact on rehabilitation services demand.

– helps you evaluate incidence of injuries, neurological disorders, and NCDs along with their impact on rehabilitation services demand. INSURANCE & REIMBURSEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you assess coverage trends, reimbursement rates, and out-of-pocket expenditure influencing access to rehabilitation services.

– helps you assess coverage trends, reimbursement rates, and out-of-pocket expenditure influencing access to rehabilitation services. INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY METRICS – helps you analyze availability of rehabilitation centers, hospital capacity, and therapist-to-patient ratios across regions.

– helps you analyze availability of rehabilitation centers, hospital capacity, and therapist-to-patient ratios across regions. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & ADVANCED REHAB TRENDS – helps you track the adoption of robotic and tech-enabled rehabilitation systems improving treatment efficiency and outcomes.

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Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 270.59 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 574.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.08% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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