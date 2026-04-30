Genetically Modified Foods Market to Reach $451.60 Billion by 2030, Driven by Global Food Security Demands

Boston, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global genetically modified foods market is projected to grow from $388.40 billion in 2025 to $451.60 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, according to BCC Research's latest market intelligence report, Genetically Modified Foods: Global Markets.

KEY FINDINGS

• Market expansion of $63.20 billion over forecast period with 3.1% CAGR driven primarily by escalating global food security demands amid population growth and climate pressures

• North America dominates with $154.20 billion market share (39.7% in 2025), supported by established regulatory frameworks and widespread commercial adoption of GM crops

• Climate resilience driving innovation as drought-tolerant and climate-adapted crop varieties become critical for agricultural sustainability in water-stressed regions

• Asia-Pacific and Latin America fuel animal feed demand growth, creating substantial market expansion opportunities for GM corn and soybean producers

• CRISPR and new genomic techniques (NGTs) revolutionizing crop development with more precise modifications and potentially streamlined regulatory pathways

• Market leaders include Bayer AG, Corteva, Syngenta, and BASF, while emerging players like Bioceres Crop Solutions and Origin Agritech Ltd. target specialized applications

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

The genetically modified foods market benefits from powerful structural tailwinds, led by the imperative to feed a growing global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. GM crops have already delivered cumulative farm income gains of $261.3 billion from 1996–2020, demonstrating clear value creation for agricultural producers.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/food-and-beverage/genetically-modified-foods-technologies-markets-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.