Shift Markets Launches New White Label Prediction Markets Platform





NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prediction markets are quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing trading categories, driven by demand for event-based markets tied to real-world outcomes.

Shift Markets has launched prediction markets software, giving operators a practical way to enter this category and bring event-based trading into their existing platforms.

Prediction markets have moved from niche to mainstream, opening a new form of market participation across politics, macroeconomics, finance, sports, and crypto. Shift Markets enables operators to offer this experience under their own brand, without launching a separate platform.

Why Shift Markets is Launching Prediction Market Software

Prediction markets have moved well beyond the experimental phase. The category reached more than $50 billion in trading volume in 2025, grew 130x from early 2024 to late 2025, and is now generating more than $20 billion in monthly trading volume.

The rapid growth of prediction markets has changed how operators should prioritize this category. Prediction markets are no longer just an interesting corner of the market. They are becoming a real path to expansion for operators evaluating how to expand their product offerings beyond spot and derivatives.

Trading platforms are under more pressure to expand product mix, create differentiated engagement, and respond to where market attention is moving. Event-based markets do all three. These markets give users a way to participate in outcomes tied to politics, macroeconomics, finance, sports, and crypto, while giving operators a category that feels distinct without stepping outside the logic of trading.

Shift is launching into this category now because operators need a practical way to enter it. The opportunity is clear, but the path still needs to make sense from an infrastructure, liquidity, and operational standpoint.

An Overview of the Shift Markets Prediction Market Platform

Shift Markets’ prediction market platform is a white label solution designed to integrate directly into the operator’s existing environment. Instead of launching a separate platform, operators can embed prediction markets within their current product, keeping their own name, design, and domain, while maintaining full control over the user experience.

The product is built for businesses that want to add event-based trading without building the full stack in-house. That includes the market experience itself, the operator controls behind it, and the ability to connect liquidity and configure which market categories are offered.

The result is a product that feels native to the platform, rather than a separate destination.

High-level Product Capabilities

Shift Markets’ prediction markets software works to integrate within existing trading infrastructure, allowing operators to launch this product category with minimal complexity.

Full White Label Customization

Operators can launch under their own brand, design, and domain, so the market experience reflects the rest of the platform, and users stay inside the operator’s ecosystem.

Aggregated Liquidity

The product connects to liquidity sources such as Kalshi and Polymarket and supports different hedging approaches, giving operators a more practical route into the category from day one.

Configurable Market Categories

Operators can define which event categories they want to offer, including crypto, finance, macro, sports, or politics, and filter markets in line with their own business and regulatory scope.

Operator Back Office

The platform includes operator controls for creating and settling markets, monitoring trading activity, managing fee structures, and overseeing user positions.

Native Platform Integration

The architecture is designed to integrate with the operator’s existing platform, including KYC and balance management systems, so the product fits within the broader infrastructure rather than requiring a separate operating model.

Ian McAfee, CEO of Shift Markets, stated, “Prediction markets are expanding too quickly for trading platforms to ignore. Most operators already see the opportunity, but don’t have a clear path to enter without rebuilding their platform. Our software gives them a practical way to do that while maintaining full control over their product and user experience.”

About Shift Markets

Shift Markets is a white label trading infrastructure provider that has been building technology for exchanges, brokerages, and trading platforms since 2009. Across its client network, Shift has supported the launch of more than 200 trading platforms, more than $2 trillion in total traded volume, and more than 10 million registered end users.

Contact

VP of Marketing

Colin Munro

Shift Markets

colin.munro@shiftmarkets.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb7b6489-66e9-44a6-8a55-57e0e23daffe