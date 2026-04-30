$455+ Bn GPU Server Market Trends and Forecasts, 2040 - Lucrative Opportunities in Expanding High-performance Computing Capabilities, AI-centric Investments, and Deploying Advanced GPUs

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU Server Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End Use Sector, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global GPU server market size is estimated to grow from USD 50.00 billion in the current year to USD 455.70 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period.



The GPU server encompasses high-performance computing platforms specifically engineered for parallel workloads, integrating multiple advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) with traditional CPUs. These systems provide the exceptional processing density required to handle complex, data-intensive tasks in both on-premises data centers and cloud environments. The market scope includes rack-mounted servers, specialized accelerator hardware, supporting software, and high-speed interconnect technologies essential for scaling large computing clusters.



Market growth is primarily propelled by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across industries. As large language models and generative AI workloads continue to increase in scale and complexity, they demand unprecedented levels of parallel processing that exceed the capabilities of conventional CPU-based infrastructure.

This fundamental shift is evident in the surging demand for AI servers, driven by core applications such as data analytics, scientific modeling, and high-performance computing operations. Recent enterprise AI adoption has gained significant momentum, highlighted by substantial hyperscale investments, including Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar commitment to expand AI supercomputing infrastructure. These strategic investments in next-generation cooling technologies are paving the way for higher-density data center designs, sustaining a positive industry outlook for high-end GPUs.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of GPU server Market



The GPU server market is propelled by several factors, such as the rapid commercial rollout of generative AI and large language models across industries. This is generating unprecedented demand for highly parallel training and fine-tuning workloads that align more closely with GPU architectures than traditional CPUs. This shift is compelling hyperscale cloud providers and AI-centric enterprises to make substantial investments in large, tightly coupled GPU server clusters.



Simultaneously, advancements in high-performance computing are transforming scientific research and industrial simulation, where complex, data-intensive models are being adopted to accelerate discovery cycles and deliver more accurate outcomes. Research institutions and industrial users are increasingly replacing or augmenting legacy systems with high-density GPU servers to harness the massive parallelism these workloads require. These innovations are making large-scale distributed training practical, unlocking previously unattainable model sizes and training efficiencies.



GPU Server Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The GPU server market is highly competitive, dominated by leading players such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Advantech, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Applied Digital, Cherry Servers, Cisco, CoreWeave, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Nvidia, OVHcloud, Quanta Cloud Technology, and RunPod. These companies maintain strong market positions through comprehensive product portfolios and extensive global reach.

Strategic collaborations and expansions continue to serve as primary growth drivers, enabling accelerated innovation and deeper market penetration. Notable examples include AMD's aggressive push into the AI server market with its Instinct MI300 series. This is backed by key partnerships with Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle Cloud, as well as Lenovo's expanded collaboration with Nvidia to deliver new enterprise generative AI solutions.



Surging Investments and Funding Activity in GPU Server Industry



The GPU server market is experiencing robust funding and investment momentum, which is clearly reflected in its strong revenue growth forecast. Surging capital inflows are directed toward new manufacturing facilities, advanced GPU silicon integration, and performance optimization initiatives. These investments are accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation GPU servers by funding pilot production lines, low-latency interconnect engineering, and seamless compatibility upgrades.

Notable examples include Lambda's USD 320 million Series C funding round, led by investors such as B Capital and Crescent Cove, to expand its AI computing infrastructure. Similarly, VAST Data secured USD 118 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research (FMR) to accelerate development of its high-performance AI and HPC data platform.



North America Dominates the GPU Server Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, North America captures the highest share of the global GPU server market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Although hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud continue to route over 80% of workloads through North American facilities, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion driven by aggressive AI infrastructure investments.



Key Challenges in the GPU Server Market



The GPU server market faces several notable challenges that could moderate near-term growth. High capital expenditure remains a significant barrier for many enterprises, exacerbated by heavy dependence on a concentrated supplier base. This exposes buyers to pricing imbalances, prolonged lead times, and potential supply disruptions for mission-critical infrastructure.

In addition, the substantially higher power and thermal densities of GPU servers necessitate advanced liquid cooling and reinforced power systems. Furthermore, the maturation of traditional deep learning use cases, particularly in non-generative workloads, has reduced the incremental performance gains from newer GPU generations.

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.

Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.

Companies Featured

Advanced Micro Devices

Advantech

Amazon Web Services

Applied Digital

Cherry Servers

Cisco

CoreWeave

Dell Technologies

E2E Networks

Exxact

Gigabyte

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hyperstack

IBM

Lambda

Lenovo

Nvidia

OVHcloud

Quanta Cloud Technology

RunPod

GPU Server Market: Key Market Segmentation

Market Share by Component

AMD GPUs

Intel GPUs

Nvidia GPUs

Market Share by Deployment Mode

Cloud Deployment

Edge Deployment

On-Premises Deployment

Market Share by End Use Sector

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Retail

Market Share by Application

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Cloud Computing

Data Analytics

Gaming

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Market Share by Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New-Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1nfoz

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