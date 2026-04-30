$455+ Bn GPU Server Market Trends and Forecasts, 2040 - Lucrative Opportunities in Expanding High-performance Computing Capabilities, AI-centric Investments, and Deploying Advanced GPUs

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GPU Server Market, Till 2040: Distribution by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End Use Sector, Geographical Regions, and Key Players: Industry Trends and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GPU server market size is estimated to grow from USD 50.00 billion in the current year to USD 455.70 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period.
The GPU server encompasses high-performance computing platforms specifically engineered for parallel workloads, integrating multiple advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) with traditional CPUs. These systems provide the exceptional processing density required to handle complex, data-intensive tasks in both on-premises data centers and cloud environments. The market scope includes rack-mounted servers, specialized accelerator hardware, supporting software, and high-speed interconnect technologies essential for scaling large computing clusters.
Market growth is primarily propelled by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across industries. As large language models and generative AI workloads continue to increase in scale and complexity, they demand unprecedented levels of parallel processing that exceed the capabilities of conventional CPU-based infrastructure.
This fundamental shift is evident in the surging demand for AI servers, driven by core applications such as data analytics, scientific modeling, and high-performance computing operations. Recent enterprise AI adoption has gained significant momentum, highlighted by substantial hyperscale investments, including Microsoft's multi-billion-dollar commitment to expand AI supercomputing infrastructure. These strategic investments in next-generation cooling technologies are paving the way for higher-density data center designs, sustaining a positive industry outlook for high-end GPUs.
Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders
Key Drivers Propelling Growth of GPU server Market
The GPU server market is propelled by several factors, such as the rapid commercial rollout of generative AI and large language models across industries. This is generating unprecedented demand for highly parallel training and fine-tuning workloads that align more closely with GPU architectures than traditional CPUs. This shift is compelling hyperscale cloud providers and AI-centric enterprises to make substantial investments in large, tightly coupled GPU server clusters.
Simultaneously, advancements in high-performance computing are transforming scientific research and industrial simulation, where complex, data-intensive models are being adopted to accelerate discovery cycles and deliver more accurate outcomes. Research institutions and industrial users are increasingly replacing or augmenting legacy systems with high-density GPU servers to harness the massive parallelism these workloads require. These innovations are making large-scale distributed training practical, unlocking previously unattainable model sizes and training efficiencies.
GPU Server Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry
The GPU server market is highly competitive, dominated by leading players such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Advantech, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Applied Digital, Cherry Servers, Cisco, CoreWeave, Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Nvidia, OVHcloud, Quanta Cloud Technology, and RunPod. These companies maintain strong market positions through comprehensive product portfolios and extensive global reach.
Strategic collaborations and expansions continue to serve as primary growth drivers, enabling accelerated innovation and deeper market penetration. Notable examples include AMD's aggressive push into the AI server market with its Instinct MI300 series. This is backed by key partnerships with Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle Cloud, as well as Lenovo's expanded collaboration with Nvidia to deliver new enterprise generative AI solutions.
Surging Investments and Funding Activity in GPU Server Industry
The GPU server market is experiencing robust funding and investment momentum, which is clearly reflected in its strong revenue growth forecast. Surging capital inflows are directed toward new manufacturing facilities, advanced GPU silicon integration, and performance optimization initiatives. These investments are accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation GPU servers by funding pilot production lines, low-latency interconnect engineering, and seamless compatibility upgrades.
Notable examples include Lambda's USD 320 million Series C funding round, led by investors such as B Capital and Crescent Cove, to expand its AI computing infrastructure. Similarly, VAST Data secured USD 118 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research (FMR) to accelerate development of its high-performance AI and HPC data platform.
North America Dominates the GPU Server Market
According to our analysis, in the current year, North America captures the highest share of the global GPU server market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Although hyperscale cloud providers such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud continue to route over 80% of workloads through North American facilities, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid expansion driven by aggressive AI infrastructure investments.
Key Challenges in the GPU Server Market
The GPU server market faces several notable challenges that could moderate near-term growth. High capital expenditure remains a significant barrier for many enterprises, exacerbated by heavy dependence on a concentrated supplier base. This exposes buyers to pricing imbalances, prolonged lead times, and potential supply disruptions for mission-critical infrastructure.
In addition, the substantially higher power and thermal densities of GPU servers necessitate advanced liquid cooling and reinforced power systems. Furthermore, the maturation of traditional deep learning use cases, particularly in non-generative workloads, has reduced the incremental performance gains from newer GPU generations.
Reasons to Buy this Report
- Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.
- In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.
- Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.
- Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.
Companies Featured
- Advanced Micro Devices
- Advantech
- Amazon Web Services
- Applied Digital
- Cherry Servers
- Cisco
- CoreWeave
- Dell Technologies
- E2E Networks
- Exxact
- Gigabyte
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hyperstack
- IBM
- Lambda
- Lenovo
- Nvidia
- OVHcloud
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- RunPod
GPU Server Market: Key Market Segmentation
Market Share by Component
- AMD GPUs
- Intel GPUs
- Nvidia GPUs
Market Share by Deployment Mode
- Cloud Deployment
- Edge Deployment
- On-Premises Deployment
Market Share by End Use Sector
- BFSI
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Research & Academia
- Retail
Market Share by Application
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
- Cloud Computing
- Data Analytics
- Gaming
- High-Performance Computing (HPC)
Market Share by Geographical Regions
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- New-Zealand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules
- Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization
- Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team
- Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1nfoz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.