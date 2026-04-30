Ecotel Tourism Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: Opportunities in Eco-hotels, Lodges, and Green Resorts Catering to Adventure, Business, Leisure, and Family Travelers

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ecotel Tourism Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Accommodation, Type of Traveler, Type of Tour, Type of Booking Channel, Type of Consumer Orientation, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ecotel tourism market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.61 billion in the current year to USD 10.83 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 33.33% during the forecast period.

As sustainability continues to become standard practice across various industries, the tourism and hospitality sector is embracing this trend, leading to unprecedented growth in the ecotel tourism market. The word "Ecotel" blends "eco," relating to ecology, with "hotel." Ecotel tourism is a specialized area within the tourism sector that prioritizes eco-friendly accommodations and sustainable travel experiences.



The hospitality industry emphasizes environmental preservation, social responsibility, and economic sustainability. The aim of an ecotel is to reduce its environmental footprint while offering guests a comfortable and enjoyable stay through eco-conscious hotels, lodges, resorts, and other types of accommodations. Additionally, service providers utilize renewable energy, implement water conservation methods, and adopt waste reduction and management practices to support the industry's objectives.



Consequently, the ecotel tourism sector is rapidly gaining popularity, driven by a rise in demand for sustainable travel experiences. A significant transformation in traveler preferences is reshaping the tourism landscape, making responsible travel choices essential. Increased environmental awareness campaigns and a growing number of eco-friendly hotels catering to this expanding demographic broaden the scope of the sustainable tourism market.

Currently Europe captures the majority share of the market. Moreover, the ecotel tourism market is witnessing remarkable growth in Asia, driven by its varied ecosystems. Asia comprises some of the planet's most diverse ecological regions, such as rainforests, coral reefs, mountains, and wildlife reserves found in nations like Malaysia, Thailand, and India, which provide breathtaking natural attractions well-suited for the green tourism sector.



Moreover, emerging market trends reveal that travelers are actively looking for green resorts and eco-lodges that prioritize sustainability while maintaining comfort and luxury. The growth of this market is expected to continue, fueled by the surge in global tourism, the rising popularity of glamping (glamorous camping), and advancements in renewable energy solutions, which enhance market prospects.



Ecotel Tourism Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Accommodation



Based on type of accommodation, the global ecotel tourism market is segmented into various types. According to our estimates, currently, the eco-lodges capture the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the factors such as immersive experiences in nature, a focus on sustainability, and attraction to eco-minded tourists. Eco-lodges are often situated in beautiful natural environments like mountains and rainforests, providing guests with a direct connection to nature, which broadens the market's potential.



Market Share by Type of Traveler



Based on type of traveler, the global ecotel tourism market is segmented into adventure travelers, business travelers, family travelers, leisure travelers, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the leisure traveler segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing preference for eco-resorts and lodges situated in picturesque and natural environments for relaxation, rejuvenation, and distinctive experiences.



Market Share by Type of Tour



Based on type of tour, the global ecotel tourism market is segmented into domestic and international. According to our estimates, currently, the e-commerce segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and convenience, as domestic travel tends to be less expensive than international options. The shorter distances and familiar settings make domestic trips more accessible and attractive, thereby propelling the industry forward.



However, the international segment is projected to experience a comparatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to increasing global awareness.



Market Share by Type of Booking Channel



Based on type of booking channel, the global ecotel tourism market is segmented into online booking, in-person booking, and phone booking. According to our estimates, currently, the online booking segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be linked to the increasing number of online travel agencies that provide an extensive selection of eco lodges, allowing travelers to easily compare different options.



On the other hand, the phone booking segment is projected to experience a comparatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of apps, which are favored for their convenience and intuitive interface.



Market Share by Type of Consumer Orientation



Based on type of consumer orientation, the global ecotel tourism market is segmented into corporate groups, eco-conscious families, and millennials & Gen Z. According to our estimates, currently, the millennials & Gen Z segment captures the majority of the market share. This group of consumers demonstrates a strong awareness of environmental issues such as climate change, plastic pollution, and the loss of biodiversity.



As a result, they are willing to invest in eco-friendly lodging, luxurious eco-hotels, and sustainable resorts. Furthermore, they desire genuine, nature-based experiences and place importance on destinations that support community-based tourism and the preservation of cultural heritage.



Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Companies Featured

Accor Group

Bambu Indah

El Nido Resorts

Garonga Safari Camp

Jetwing Surf

Kachi Lodge

Karinji Eco Retreat

Marriott International

Mashpi Lodge

Pacuare Lodge

Radisson Hotel Group

Rewa Lodge

Scandic Hotels

Soneva Kiri

Three Camel Lodge

Opportunity for Ecotel Tourism Market Has Been Distributed Across the Following Segments:

Type of Accommodation

Eco-Hotels

Eco-Lodges

Green Resorts

Others

Type of Traveler

Adventure Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Leisure Travelers

Others

Type of Tour

Domestic

International

Type of Booking Channel

In-Person Booking

Online Booking

Phone Booking

Type of Consumer Orientation

Corporate Group

Eco-Conscious Family

Millennials & Gen Z

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oe01i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.