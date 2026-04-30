BioRestorative Therapies to Present New Data at ISCT 2026 Highlighting Its Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Chronic Lumbar Disease and Its BioCosmeceutical Platform

Data demonstrate progress in each of its MSC-derived programs

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ("BioRestorative," "BRTX," or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRTX), a late-stage clinical regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell-based therapies and products, today announces that it will present new data at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 6-9 in Dublin, Ireland. The Company will have two presentations at the conference: safety and blinded efficacy data from its fully enrolled, ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in chronic lumbar disc disease, and preclinical data on its therapeutic and BioCosmeceutical exosome platform.

Details of the presentation include:

Title: “Late-Stage Phase 2 Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of Intradiscal Injections of Hypoxic Cultured Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Study Update”

Presenter: Francisco Silva, Founder and Chief Scientist, BioRestorative Therapies

Date: Wednesday May 6, 2026

Session Start Time: 09:15 AM

Title: “MSC Exosome Proteomics Reveal Source-Specific Therapeutic Applications”

Presenter: Michael Joyce, Director of Research and Development, BioRestorative Therapies

Date: Wednesday May 6, 2026

Session Start Time: 07:00 PM

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, the Company's two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and it also operates a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform:

Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): BioRestorative's lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow. The product is intended to be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The Company has commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Investigational New Drug ("IND") clearance to evaluate BRTX-100 in the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): The Company is developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells ("BADSC") to generate brown adipose tissue ("BAT"), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

BioCosmeceuticals: BioRestorative has developed a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Current commercial products are formulated and manufactured in the Company's cGMP, ISO-7 certified clean room facility. Each product features a cell-based secretome enriched with exosomes, proteins, growth factors, peptides, and other carefully selected active ingredients. This proprietary biologic portfolio has been thoughtfully engineered to support skin health and longevity while addressing visible signs of aging and enhancing overall cosmetic performance. Moving forward, BioRestorative also intends to explore the potential of expanding its commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via IND-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering FDA approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Investors

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investors@biorestorative.com