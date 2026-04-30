Mitratech AdvanceLaw Announces 2026 Vetted Law Firm Panel, Equipping Legal Teams with Trusted, Performance-Driven Outside Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech AdvanceLaw , a data-driven outside counsel marketplace, today announced its vetted panel of law firms and legal providers for 2026. Selected through general counsel (GC) feedback and AdvanceLaw’s rigorous review process, the panel reflects consistent, exceptional performance in client service, responsiveness, efficiency, solutions orientation, innovation, and meaningful investment in diversity and inclusion.

A Panel Built for Breadth and Accountability

Now in its 16th year, AdvanceLaw supports legal departments at more than 350 member companies worldwide, moving beyond firm brand to manage outside counsel through peer feedback and performance data. The 2026 panel reinforces this commitment, offering general counsel a curated, data-backed roster across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, and other key global markets.

Featuring both traditional firms and alternative legal service providers, the panel is designed to support a wide range of legal needs, from high-stakes litigation to routine regional matters and cross-border work. By leveraging this diverse network, members ensure consistent service quality and rigorous performance accountability across every jurisdiction.

“The 2026 panel reflects what our clients consistently ask for: strong coverage across key markets, practical service, and firms that operate as true partners to in-house teams,” said Aaron Kotok, Executive Director of AdvanceLaw. “Each firm brings a distinct approach, and together, the panel gives general counsel a broad, varied, and high-confidence set of vetted options for their most important matters.”

Panel Updates for 2026

AdvanceLaw is pleased to welcome two firms to its 2026 panel:

Burr & Forman LLP – A full-service regional firm with deep presence across the Southeast, recognized for its client-first approach and broad practice depth.

“AdvanceLaw’s model is especially meaningful because it reflects the qualities in-house teams care about most: trust, responsiveness, value, and results. We’re proud that Burr & Forman has expanded its capabilities while staying focused on direct, practical service, and we look forward to building strong relationships with AdvanceLaw member companies,” said Ed Christian, Managing Partner of Burr & Forman.

Phillips Lytle LLP – A New York–based firm with strong capabilities across corporate, litigation, intellectual property, and regulatory matters, known for partner-level attention and disciplined client service.

“We’re honored to be selected to AdvanceLaw’s panel. Phillips Lytle has long invested in listening closely to clients, understanding their businesses, and delivering responsive, high-value counsel, so it is especially meaningful to be chosen through a process grounded in GC feedback. We look forward to bringing that commitment to AdvanceLaw member companies,” said Douglas W. Dimitroff, Managing Partner of Phillips Lytle.

That client-centered approach was echoed in AdvanceLaw’s evaluation process.

"What stands out about both Burr & Forman and Phillips Lytle is that the qualities our GCs value most – responsiveness, knowing the client's business, not over-lawyering – came through clearly in reference after reference," said Becky Oag, SVP of Client Relations at Mitratech's AdvanceLaw. "That's not something firms can manufacture. You either have it baked into your culture or you don't. These firms have it."

Panel Evolution Through Merger

Bricker Graydon Wyatt LLP joins the panel following the merger of longtime AdvanceLaw firm Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs with Bricker Graydon, creating a combined firm with expanded reach across the Midwest and Southeast.

“This merger strengthens an already strong firm for our members — more depth, broader coverage, and the same responsiveness and client-service focus that has made Wyatt a great fit with AdvanceLaw and so many of our clients over the years,” said Kotok.

Burr & Forman, Phillips Lytle, and the new Bricker Graydon Wyatt join U.S. firms Adams & Reese, Baker Donelson, Blank Rome, Clark Hill, Crowell & Moring, Fredrikson & Byron, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, and Thompson Hine. AdvanceLaw’s international panel comprises AZB (India), Bird & Bird, McCarthy Tétrault (Canada), and Pinsent Masons, as well as the AdvanceLaw LatAm desk, made up of Aguilar Castillo Love (Central America), EC Rubio (Mexico), Koury Lopes Advogados (Brazil), and Marval O’Farrell Mairal (Argentina). Rounding out the panel are alternative legal service providers Paragon Legal (flexible legal talent) and QuisLex (legal managed services and outsourcing).

About Mitratech AdvanceLaw

AdvanceLaw, part of Mitratech’s Legal division, helps legal departments identify, evaluate, and manage outside counsel using peer feedback and performance data. Through a curated network of law firms and legal service providers, AdvanceLaw supports panel creation, firm selection, and ongoing performance management for legal departments.

More than 8,000 legal teams, including 70% of the Am Law 200 and 65% of the Fortune 100, rely on Mitratech’s legal-first, AI-powered platform to drive smarter decision-making, operational efficiency, and regulatory readiness across the legal function.

Learn more at www.mitratech.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Burnside

lauren.burnside@mitratech.com