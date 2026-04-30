$9.85 Bn ZigBee Markets, 2026-2035 Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZigBee Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Standard, Type of Device, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ZigBee market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.15 billion in the current year to USD 9.85 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period.

The ZigBee market includes the ecosystem related to ZigBee technology, which is a wireless communication standard tailored for low-power, short-range uses, such as home automation and industrial control systems. This market comprises a diverse range of stakeholders, such as chip manufacturers, device makers, and software developers. A significant trend is the rising use of ZigBee in smart homes and IoT applications. The market is on a consistent growth trajectory and is divided into segments based on standard, application, and region.



ZigBee's low power usage, reliable mesh networking features, and capacity to connect numerous devices effortlessly make it particularly ideal for smart home applications. In addition to home automation, ZigBee also cover healthcare, agriculture, and industrial applications, improving remote monitoring and offering data-driven insights that facilitate real-time analytics and operational efficiency. As the implementation of ZigBee in smart city projects increases and IoT ecosystems evolve, ZigBee's contribution to providing dependable, energy-efficient connectivity is enhancing its market position while fostering sustainable and scalable growth of IoT powered by ZigBee technology.

Currently North America captures the majority share of the market. This expansion is attributed to the increasing use of smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices within this region. As consumers increasingly choose connected solutions, there is a rising demand for low-power wireless communication standards like ZigBee to support this trend. The United States has experienced a notable increase in consumer interest in smart home devices, which in turn is fueling the growth of ZigBee-enabled solutions across various applications.



ZigBee Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Standard



Based on type of standard, the global ZigBee market is segmented into ZigBee 3.0, ZigBee, ZigBee IP, ZigBee PRO, ZigBee remote control 2.0 and ZigBee RF4CE. According to our estimates, currently, the ZigBee 3.0 segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to Zigbee 3.0's holistic strategy of consolidating multiple ZigBee profiles, which enhances interoperability among devices and simplifies integration within smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) environments.



Market Share by Type of Device



Based on type of device, the global ZigBee market is segmented into ZigBee home automation, ZigBee light link, ZigBee smart energy, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the ZigBee home automation segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the rising consumer interest in smart home solutions that improve convenience, energy efficiency, and security. The ZigBee home automation systems market is further driven by their incorporation into a variety of devices, such as smart lighting systems, thermostats, security cameras, and sensors.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global ZigBee market is segmented into healthcare, home automation, industrial automation, IT and telecommunication, residential automation, retail and others. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial automation segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the numerous applications of ZigBee in industrial automation, such as its ability to operate over long distances, low energy consumption, and compatibility with wireless sensor networks.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global ZigBee market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share the forecast period., the small and medium enterprise segment is projected to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their agility, innovative approaches, focus on niche markets, and capacity to adapt to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Companies Featured

3M

Air Liquide

Applied Materials

BASF

Belkin

Dow

Digi

Dupont

EnOcean

Evonik Industries

GreenPeak

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Linde

Microchip Technology

NXP

Nordic

Qualcomm

Renesas Electronics

Sena

Silicon Laboratories

Shin-Etsu Chemical

STMicroelectronics

Sumitomo Chemical

Telegesis

Texas Instruments

Xiaomi

The Opportunity for ZigBee Market Has Been Distributed Across the Following Segments

Type of Standard

ZigBee 3.0

ZigBee

ZigBee IP

ZigBee PRO

ZigBee remote control 2.0

ZigBee RF4CE

Type of Device

ZigBee Home Automation

ZigBee Light Link

ZigBee Smart Energy

Others

Type of End-User

Healthcare

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

IT and Telecommunication

Residential Automation

Retail

Others

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Other North American countries

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Other European countries

Asia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

Other Asian countries

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Other MENA countries

Rest of the World

Australia

New Zealand

Other countries

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

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