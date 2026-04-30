$9.85 Bn ZigBee Markets, 2026-2035 Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ZigBee Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Standard, Type of Device, Type of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ZigBee market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.15 billion in the current year to USD 9.85 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period.
The ZigBee market includes the ecosystem related to ZigBee technology, which is a wireless communication standard tailored for low-power, short-range uses, such as home automation and industrial control systems. This market comprises a diverse range of stakeholders, such as chip manufacturers, device makers, and software developers. A significant trend is the rising use of ZigBee in smart homes and IoT applications. The market is on a consistent growth trajectory and is divided into segments based on standard, application, and region.
ZigBee's low power usage, reliable mesh networking features, and capacity to connect numerous devices effortlessly make it particularly ideal for smart home applications. In addition to home automation, ZigBee also cover healthcare, agriculture, and industrial applications, improving remote monitoring and offering data-driven insights that facilitate real-time analytics and operational efficiency. As the implementation of ZigBee in smart city projects increases and IoT ecosystems evolve, ZigBee's contribution to providing dependable, energy-efficient connectivity is enhancing its market position while fostering sustainable and scalable growth of IoT powered by ZigBee technology.
Currently North America captures the majority share of the market. This expansion is attributed to the increasing use of smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices within this region. As consumers increasingly choose connected solutions, there is a rising demand for low-power wireless communication standards like ZigBee to support this trend. The United States has experienced a notable increase in consumer interest in smart home devices, which in turn is fueling the growth of ZigBee-enabled solutions across various applications.
ZigBee Market: Key Segments
Market Share by Type of Standard
Based on type of standard, the global ZigBee market is segmented into ZigBee 3.0, ZigBee, ZigBee IP, ZigBee PRO, ZigBee remote control 2.0 and ZigBee RF4CE. According to our estimates, currently, the ZigBee 3.0 segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to Zigbee 3.0's holistic strategy of consolidating multiple ZigBee profiles, which enhances interoperability among devices and simplifies integration within smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) environments.
Market Share by Type of Device
Based on type of device, the global ZigBee market is segmented into ZigBee home automation, ZigBee light link, ZigBee smart energy, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the ZigBee home automation segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the rising consumer interest in smart home solutions that improve convenience, energy efficiency, and security. The ZigBee home automation systems market is further driven by their incorporation into a variety of devices, such as smart lighting systems, thermostats, security cameras, and sensors.
Market Share by Type of End-User
Based on type of end-user, the global ZigBee market is segmented into healthcare, home automation, industrial automation, IT and telecommunication, residential automation, retail and others. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial automation segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the numerous applications of ZigBee in industrial automation, such as its ability to operate over long distances, low energy consumption, and compatibility with wireless sensor networks.
Market Share by Company Size
Based on company size, the global ZigBee market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share the forecast period., the small and medium enterprise segment is projected to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their agility, innovative approaches, focus on niche markets, and capacity to adapt to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.
Reasons to Buy this Report
- The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.
- Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.
- The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.
Companies Featured
- 3M
- Air Liquide
- Applied Materials
- BASF
- Belkin
- Dow
- Digi
- Dupont
- EnOcean
- Evonik Industries
- GreenPeak
- Honeywell
- Johnson Controls
- Linde
- Microchip Technology
- NXP
- Nordic
- Qualcomm
- Renesas Electronics
- Sena
- Silicon Laboratories
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- STMicroelectronics
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Telegesis
- Texas Instruments
- Xiaomi
The Opportunity for ZigBee Market Has Been Distributed Across the Following Segments
Type of Standard
- ZigBee 3.0
- ZigBee
- ZigBee IP
- ZigBee PRO
- ZigBee remote control 2.0
- ZigBee RF4CE
Type of Device
- ZigBee Home Automation
- ZigBee Light Link
- ZigBee Smart Energy
- Others
Type of End-User
- Healthcare
- Home Automation
- Industrial Automation
- IT and Telecommunication
- Residential Automation
- Retail
- Others
Company Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Geographical Regions
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Other North American countries
- Europe
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Russia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
- Other European countries
- Asia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Other Asian countries
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Other Latin American countries
- Middle East and North Africa
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Other MENA countries
- Rest of the World
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Other countries
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules
- Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization
- In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team
- Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old
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