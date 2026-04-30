Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax Expands Southeast Presence with New Greenville, South Carolina, Office

Phoenix, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax, a leading high-net-worth financial advisory firm, continues its national expansion by opening a new office in Greenville, South Carolina.

The expansion into Greenville was driven in part by the relocation of a top advisor from the firm’s Denver office, who has strong personal ties to the region and a desire to return to the South. The firm identified Greenville as a strategic entry point into the Southeast, citing its proximity to major metropolitan areas such as Charlotte and Atlanta, and its role as a gateway to continued regional growth. The Greenville office represents a long-term investment in the region, with a newly built, custom-designed space intended to support client demand and team growth over the next decade.

Staffed with experienced, local financial professionals and led by investment advisor Andrew Perry, the Greenville office is now welcoming clients and providing personalized guidance on retirement planning, tax strategies, and customized wealth management solutions. The new office will offer a full suite of services, including retirement planning, estate planning, tax services, life insurance, annuities, and on-demand investment advice, all tailored to help clients protect and grow their financial futures.

“We’ve always believed in being a neighborhood financial advisor, someone our clients can trust and meet with face-to-face,” said Stewart Willis, president of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax. “Greenville is a vibrant and growing community with a strong need for thoughtful retirement and tax planning. Expanding here allows us to build meaningful relationships and deliver the personalized guidance our clients expect.”

In addition to one-on-one advisory services, the firm will host educational workshops and seminars in the Greenville area, providing residents with opportunities to learn more about retirement strategies, tax planning, and wealth management in a local, accessible setting.

After more than 27 years of serving clients primarily in the Southwest in Arizona and Nevada, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax has steadily expanded into high-demand markets nationwide. The addition of Greenville reflects the firm’s commitment to meeting the needs of individuals and families seeking proactive, tax-efficient retirement planning in emerging financial hubs, as the city’s access to quality healthcare, low cost of living, and retiree-friendly tax structure make it an important location for those approaching retirement.

With more than $1 billion in managed assets and insurance, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax now operates in multiple markets nationwide, including its strong foundation in Arizona and continued expansion into key regions like the Midwest and Southeast. The firm’s growing footprint reflects increasing demand for integrated financial services that address wealth management and tax efficiency.

The firm plans to scale its presence based on local response while continuing to deliver high-touch, personalized service. This latest location strengthens the firm’s presence in the Southeast and brings its comprehensive, tax-focused financial planning services to a rapidly growing community. To learn more about Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax’s services or to schedule a consultation with the Greenville team, visit https://www.apsitaxes.com/.

About Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax:

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax is a leading high-net-worth financial advisory firm that specializes in comprehensive wealth management, tax planning, and asset preservation strategies. With offices across the United States, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses safeguard their financial future. It provides personalized financial solutions ranging from retirement planning and investment management to tax-efficient strategies and estate planning. With a focus on education, transparency, and long-term security, Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax empowers clients to make informed financial decisions that align with their goals. Investment advisory services offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. For more information, visit apsitaxes.com.

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