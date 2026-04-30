New MMI Data Reveals Americans Are Carrying More Debt Than Ever: Average Unsecured Debt Tops $32,000, Up 10% Year-Over-Year

STAFFORD, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) shows that the financial strain on American households is intensifying across nearly every age group, as rising living costs and growing debt push more consumers to seek professional guidance.

Average unsecured debt among clients seeking financial counseling from MMI climbed to over $32,000 in Q1 2026, a 10% increase from Q1 2025, while average monthly living expenses rose 7% to $4,655 during the same period.

The data paints a picture of a broad-based affordability crisis in which the middle-aged are stretched thinnest, older Americans are accumulating debt faster than ever, and younger adults are arriving at counseling in record numbers.

“These numbers reflect the real financial pain millions of American families are experiencing every day, and the 41–60 age group, carrying over $37,500 in unsecured debt while spending more than $5,200 a month just to get by, shows just how close to the edge so many households are living,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “For older Americans, the trajectory is especially concerning. Clients 51–60 and 71 and older are both experiencing 15% year-over-year debt growth, a pace that leaves very little room for recovery after unexpected expenses. The sooner someone reaches out for help, the more options they have.”

Key Findings from MMI’s Q1 2026 Client Data

• Average unsecured debt: Rose from approximately $29,000 in Q1 2025 to over $32,000 in Q1 2026, a 10% YoY increase.

• Average monthly living expenses: Increased 7% YoY, to $4,655 across all clients.

• Heaviest burden on middle-aged clients: Clients aged 41–60 carry the highest average unsecured debt, exceeding $37,500, and the highest average monthly living expenses, exceeding $5,200.

• Sharpest debt growth among older Americans: Clients aged 51–60 and those 71 and older both experienced approximately 15% YoY growth in average unsecured debt - the fastest acceleration of any age group.

• Younger clients driving counseling growth: Adults aged 21–30 recorded a 26% YoY surge in counseling volume, the largest increase of any age group.

Geographic Hotspots: Georgia and Maryland Lead in Debt Growth, while Texas tops Counseling Demand Growth

Among the top-10 states by counseling volume, several states stand out for the pace at which client debt burdens and counseling demand are accelerating:

• Georgia: Clients experienced a 23% YoY increase in average unsecured debt - the highest of any top-10 counseling volume state.

• Maryland: Clients saw an 18% YoY increase in average unsecured debt, reflecting intensifying financial strain in the mid-Atlantic region.

• Texas: Counseling demand grew by 11% YoY, outpacing all other high-volume states.

What the Data Means: Compounding Pressures Across the Life Span

The Q1 2026 data reflects more than rising balances; it maps a pattern of financial strain that looks different depending on where someone is in life.

For clients in their 40s and 50s, high debt coincides with high living expenses, suggesting households are stretched between the competing demands of housing, childcare, aging parents, and their own retirement readiness.

For older clients, the combination of fixed or declining income and accelerating debt growth is particularly acute: those 71 and older saw living expenses rise just 2%, but unsecured debt grew 15%, a gap that signals reliance on credit to cover basic costs.

For younger clients, the story is one of early entry into financial difficulty. The 26% jump in counseling volume among adults aged 21–30, a group carrying an average of $19,283 in unsecured debt (up 12% YoY) suggests that debt trouble is arriving earlier in adult life, even as this group’s average monthly living expenses remain lower than older cohorts.

Q1 2026 Data at a Glance: By Age Group

Age Group Counseling

Volume 2025 Counseling

Volume 2026 Volume

% Change Avg Living

Expenses 2025 Avg Living

Expenses 2026 Expenses

% Change Avg Unsecured

Debt 2025 Avg Unsecured

Debt 2026 Debt

% Change 21–30 2,028 2,552 +26% $3,062 $3,307 +8% $17,267 $19,283 +12% 31–40 4,570 4,771 +4% $4,422 $4,745 +7% $28,602 $31,387 +10% 41–50 4,068 4,166 +2% $5,158 $5,523 +7% $34,569 $37,943 +10% 51–60 2,816 2,901 +3% $4,850 $5,207 +7% $32,748 $37,545 +15% 61–70 1,862 1,636 -12% $3,811 $4,043 +6% $29,316 $30,953 +6% 71+ 1,327 1,073 -19% $3,477 $3,548 +2% $24,818 $28,504 +15% All 16,671 17,099 +3% $4,365 $4,655 +7% $29,300 $32,230 +10%

Methodology

This analysis is based on aggregated client data from 33,770 households that received financial counseling from MMI during the first quarters of 2025 and 2026, and is representative of individuals seeking assistance, not the general U.S. population. State-level findings reflect the top-10 states by counseling volume. Age group classifications are based on client-reported data at intake.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227 | Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241 | Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org