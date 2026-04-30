Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Report 2026: $3.93 Bn Market Trends and Forecasts to 2035 - Strategic Trade Location, Low-Cost APIs, Expanding Oral Solid Dosage Production

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends and Forecast Till 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.30 billion in the current year to USD 3.93 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.



The rise of new therapeutic approaches has added complexity to pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, making it difficult for many firms to handle these operations without external expertise. As a result, pharmaceutical companies face numerous challenges when trying to manage their development and manufacturing processes independently.

This has led many small and large pharmaceutical businesses to turn to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) for outsourcing their manufacturing tasks. Moreover, outsourcing allows developers to tap into specialized knowledge, enhance production processes, maintain regulatory compliance, and ensure consistent product quality. To navigate these evolving dynamics and meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry, the need for customized, advanced contract manufacturing solutions is projected to grow during the forecast period.



The growth of the Middle East and North Africa pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is fueled by the rising healthcare spending, chronic disease prevalence, government localization initiatives and outsourcing trends to cut costs and build supply chain resilience. In addition, biopharma / biologics and cell / gene therapies are emerging, supported by regional investments in advanced manufacturing like continuous processes.

MENA's strategic position as a trade hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa significantly boosts export potential. Overall, this continuous development indicates that the market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing to be viable for an extended period, presenting unique opportunities for industry participants in terms of strategic efforts and product innovation.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The MENA pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is driven by rising healthcare demands, fueled by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and the need for advanced therapies. This has encouraged pharmaceutical companies to outsource the production of pharmaceuticals for efficiency and scalability. Further, government initiatives across key markets such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt promote localization of manufacturing through incentives, infrastructure investments, and policies reducing import dependency, creating a favorable environment for CDMOs.

Cost-effectiveness is crucial since outsourcing reduces labor, operating costs, and equipment capital requirements, enabling businesses to concentrate on R&D and optimize supply chains while utilizing the strategic placement of regional hubs. AI, machine learning, and automation are examples of technological developments that further speed up the mass production of complicated medications like biologics, allowing for quicker market entry and increased competitiveness.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Despite the abovementioned drivers, the market encounters notable restraints that hinder market growth. Regulatory complexities and inconsistencies across MENA countries lead to prolonged approval processes, diverse quality standards, and compliance burdens, often delaying product launches and increasing operational costs. Intellectual property risks and the potential leakage of confidential information deter outsourcing, as companies fear competitive disadvantages in a region with varying IP protections.

Further, infrastructure limitations, particularly in North Africa and rural areas, coupled with shortages of skilled workforce and technical expertise, hinder advanced manufacturing capabilities and supply chain reliability. Additionally, many pharmaceutical firms are establishing in-house facilities to gain control and cut long-term costs, reducing reliance on contract manufacturers amid digitalization and personalized medicine trends. Logistical challenges like inadequate transport networks and economic/political volatility in some areas further complicate operations.



Manufacturing of Low Potent APIs is Most Widely Outsourced to Contract Manufacturing Organizations



Currently, low potent API holds majority of the overall market share. This is primarily because of their scalability for bulk production in generics and high-volume drugs like those for diabetes and infections. Further, pharmaceutical companies use these APIs for the treatment of various diseases, such as diabetes and infectious diseases. This widespread use of low potent APIs drives consistently high global demand and the segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace.



Oral Solid Dosage Forms Lead the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry with Unparalleled Demand



According to the MENA pharma contract manufacturing market forecast, the oral solid dosage manufacturing segment accounts for majority of the overall market revenue. This is due to their affordability, patient convenience, and efficiency in large-scale production. In future, the liquids segment is likely to show higher pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market growth during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many MENA pharmaceutical contract manufacturers are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

Which country dominates the MENA pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

What are the key trends observed in the MENA pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the primary challenges faced by pharmaceutical contract manufacturers in MENA?

What is the current and future MENA Middle East and North Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market size?

What is the CAGR of MENA pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Featured

Al Haramain Pharmaceutical

Aster DM Healthcare

Catalent

Dar Aldawa

EIPICO

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

IQVIA

Recipharm

Syngene

Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Middle East and Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Segments

Type of Product

API & Intermediates

FDF

By Type of API

Originator APIs

Generic APIs

By API Potency

Low Potent API

High Potent API

By Type of FDF

Originator FDF

Generic FDF

By Dosage Form

Oral Solids

Liquids

Emulsions

Other Dosage Forms

By Type of Packaging Offered

Bottles

Blister Packs

Vials

Prefilled Syringes

Cartridges

Ampoules

Oral Liquid Bottles

Others

By Scale of Operation

Clinical

Commercial

By End User

Small

Mid-sized

Large and Very Large

Complementary Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs Covering All Analytical Modules

Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

In-Depth Report Walkthrough with the Research Team

Complimentary Report Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v2rtw

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