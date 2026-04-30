New Bluebeam Research Shows Strong Rebuilding Momentum After LA Wildfires

PASADENA, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than a year after the January 2025 Los Angeles (LA) wildfires, new research released today by Bluebeam, the leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide, reveals encouraging signs of momentum in recovery efforts among impacted homeowners. The findings show that more than three quarters (76%) of respondents have begun rebuilding. While a third (34%) say they remain dissatisfied with the pace of rebuilding, new permitting initiatives and shifts in home design are helping accelerate progress and strengthen communities against future wildfire risk.

Despite meaningful progress, homeowners still face significant hurdles:

Nearly one-third (29%) remain uncertain whether their home can be fully rebuilt, underscoring the complexity of current requirements.

Costs and financing challenges (43%), insurance issues (34%), and labor shortages (29%) are the most frequently cited obstacles.

Rebuilding Progress Shows Momentum, But Challenges Remain

The report also reveals that permitting delays remain a significant source of uncertainty for homeowners navigating the rebuilding process:

27% of impacted residents cite permitting timelines as a key barrier to rebuild efforts.

88% of those homeowners who have applied for a permit in the wake of the wildfires have experienced delays.

Only 4% of those surveyed said they were able to obtain a permit in under a month, and only 25% within two months - with most approval timelines far exceeding 30- to 60-day targets.

Permitting Delays Continue - But New Initiatives Offer a Path Forward

However, new policy initiatives are helping address these concerns and reduce the uncertainty, costs and lengthy approval timelines often associated with permitting.

According to the research, two-thirds (66%) of impacted homeowners are optimistic that the City of LA’s Standard Plan Pilot Program can reduce permitting complexity and accelerate rebuilding timelines. The program aims to streamline the rebuild process by offering a library of pre-approved, code-compliant home designs. These standardized plans are designed to simplify the permitting process and enable homeowners to move more quickly from planning to construction.

Standardized and Modular Designs Help Accelerate Recovery

One example is Bluebeam partner The Foothill Catalog Foundation (TFCF), a nonprofit formed in response to the wildfires. TFCF offers pre-approved home designs in compliance with new permitting programs, helping residents rebuild more quickly and affordably while preserving community identity. The organization has preapproved over forty unique designs to date, and welcomed its first resident into a newly constructed modular home in early 2026, with hundreds more additional rebuilds in the pipeline - demonstrating how standardized housing solutions can help accelerate recovery for wildfire-impacted communities.

Homeowners Prioritize resilience and Future Wildfire Preparedness

California ranks first in the nation for the number of homes at risk of extreme wildfire exposure (1.2 million), and many homeowners are prioritizing long-term safety and resilience as they rebuild to better prepare for future wildfire risks. According to the survey:

83% of impacted residents plan to incorporate wildfire-resistant materials or design features into rebuild plans. Many are considering upgrades such as fire-resistant roofing, ember-resistant vents, defensible space planning, and use of non-combustible materials.

65% say they feel more confident in their preparedness for future wildfires because of these upgrades.

“With our global headquarters in Pasadena, the recovery from the 2025 wildfires is deeply personal to our team,” said Don Jacobs, Chief Innovation Officer at Bluebeam and local Los Angeles resident. “As homeowners rebuild, we’re seeing a meaningful shift toward resilient design that prioritizes long-term safety and durability. This research also highlights the opportunity to simplify and connect the systemsbehind rebuilding - particularly permitting – to remove delays and uncertainty. By streamlining permitting pathways, embracing resilient design, and fostering collaboration across all parties involved in the rebuild effort, we can help families return home faster and build communities that are stronger, safer, and better prepared for future wildfires.”

About the survey

The survey was conducted in February and March 2026 with more than 500 Los Angeles County homeowners whose homes were damaged by the 2025 wildfires. The report provides insights into rebuilding progress, key challenges faced, and plans for future preparedness.

To learn more about the state of rebuilding efforts, visit: https://blog.bluebeam.com/from-cleanup-to-rebuild-project-mindset-wildfire-recovery/.