Latin America B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Business and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030 - Market Set to Achieve a Staggering USD 21.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The B2B Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments in Latin America are forecasted to grow by 37.3% annually, aiming to reach $7 billion by 2025. The expansion of this payment method is driven by businesses seeking flexible solutions for procurement and trade transactions. From 2026 to 2030, the B2B BNPL industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5%, pushing its gross merchandise value from $7 billion in 2025 to $21.8 billion by 2030.

This extensive analysis offers over 45 KPIs to understand the B2B BNPL market dynamics, size, forecast, and competitive landscape. It includes data-driven insights into segments like retail, manufacturing, and logistics across different sectors.

Latin America's B2B BNPL market is uniquely positioned due to cultural, infrastructural, and economic factors. The prevalent 'cuotas' installment culture in Brazil and Mexico encourages the adoption of deferred payment solutions. Advanced instant payment systems, like Brazil's Pix and Mexico's SPEI, coupled with significant numbers of unbanked Latin Americans, further fuel this growth.

In Brazil and Mexico, which account for 75% of Latin American B2B digital commerce, instant payment infrastructures combined with open finance frameworks create an optimal environment for B2B BNPL. Other countries like Colombia, Chile, and Argentina offer unique opportunities due to distinct economic conditions.

Instant Payment Infrastructure

Brazil's Pix and Mexico's SPEI systems have dramatically lowered settlement costs, facilitating real-time payments without additional costs.

These systems enable B2B BNPL providers to maintain liquidity and scale supplier networks quickly.

The advent of Credit on Pix will extend B2B BNPL to semi-urban and rural businesses in Brazil.

E-Invoice Mandates

Brazil and Mexico have implemented e-invoice mandates, generating standardized, government-verified financial data for automated underwriting of businesses lacking extensive formal documentation.

As mandates expand, the demographic eligible for B2B BNPL will grow, fostering increased financial inclusion.

New Opportunities from Nearshoring in Mexico

As US companies shift supply chains under the USMCA, Mexico sees rising demand for B2B payment solutions, especially among rapidly growing SME suppliers.

This presents a unique B2B BNPL opportunity, demanding products that account for future revenue potential.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is fierce among platform-embedded providers and fintechs like MercadoPago, Nubank, and Mundi.

Colombian firm Addi exemplifies a standalone B2B BNPL model's potential in secondary markets.

The market anticipates regulatory changes that will shape operational requirements and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments and Forecast

Traive's $20 million Series B aims to expand the agri-BNPL sector.

Implementation of Open Finance in Brazil and expanded CFDI coverage in Mexico highlight the region's focus on digital financial integration.

The competitive landscape will likely consolidate around major players, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and technological advancement.

Reasons to Buy

Gain a complete understanding of B2B BNPL market dynamics and trends.

Access detailed data on sector-specific spend dynamics, competitive insights, and future forecasts.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf0z9r

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