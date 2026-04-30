Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Sizing (2021-2030) with Service Type Segmentation, Facility Architecture Insights, Customer Segment Focus, and AI & Non-AI Market Comparison

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast by Revenue, Capacity, and 70+ Performance Metrics Across Service Type, Facility Architecture, Customer Segment, AI and Non AI Workloads, End Use Sector, Capacity Pipeline and Financial Metrics Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Switzerland data center colocation market is poised for significant growth, with annual expansion expected to reach 15%, culminating in a market size of US$779 million by 2026. Displaying consistent development, this sector achieved a CAGR of 14.1% between 2021 and 2025.

The forward momentum is anticipated to sustain a brisk pace, with projections indicating a 10.9% growth rate from 2026 to 2030. Consequently, the market could expand to approximately US$1.17 billion by 2030, primarily driven by increasing AI and GPU workload demand, substantial hyperscaler capacity expansions, and ongoing enterprise adoption of hybrid multi-cloud platforms.

This comprehensive report offers a structured, data-centric analysis of the Swiss data center colocation market. It presents in-depth insights into capacity trends, revenue forecasts, and workload segmentation, delivering a holistic view of the current and projected market landscape. Key metrics covered include installed and leased capacity, net annual absorption, vacancy rates, colocation pricing, and market revenue.

The report also delves into the capacity pipeline, evaluating operational, under-construction, and planned facilities. Essential operational efficiency indicators such as Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), rack power density, and renewable energy factor are analyzed. Financial metrics, including capex per MW and electricity costs, are detailed to provide a comprehensive understanding of investment trends in the Swiss colocation ecosystem.

Report Highlights

Total Market Overview: Examination of data center revenue and installed power capacity.

Examination of data center revenue and installed power capacity. Colocation Market Sizing: Detailed analysis of installed, leased capacity, and vacancy rates.

Detailed analysis of installed, leased capacity, and vacancy rates. Service Type Segmentation: Breakdown of retail vs. wholesale colocation.

Breakdown of retail vs. wholesale colocation. Facility Architecture Insights: Differentiation between core/metro and edge colocation centers.

Differentiation between core/metro and edge colocation centers. Customer Segment Focus: Insights on hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government sectors.

Insights on hyperscalers, large enterprises, and government sectors. AI and Non-AI Market Comparison: Detailed capacity and revenue insights based on AI-driven demands.

Operational Efficiency & Investment Metrics

Evaluation of Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and renewable energy factors.

Analysis of financial metrics like capital expenditure per MW and average electricity rates.

Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive Market Insight: Gain understanding of colocation's role in the broader data center ecosystem and identify key growth areas.

Gain understanding of colocation's role in the broader data center ecosystem and identify key growth areas. AI Workload Demand Analysis: Assess the shift between AI-driven and traditional demands within the colocation industry.

Assess the shift between AI-driven and traditional demands within the colocation industry. In-depth Demand Segmentation: Cover various service models, customer segments, and facility frameworks for detailed market distribution overview.

Cover various service models, customer segments, and facility frameworks for detailed market distribution overview. Strategic Benchmarking Tools: Utilize key operational and financial benchmarks to inform strategic decisions and investments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $779 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1170 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Switzerland

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

2. Switzerland Data Center Market Overview, 2021-2030

3. Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4. Switzerland Colocation Market by Service Type, 2021-2030

5. Switzerland Colocation Market by Facility Architecture, 2021-2030

6. Switzerland Colocation Market by Customer Segment, 2021-2030

7. Switzerland Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market, 2021-2030

8. Switzerland Non-Artificial Intelligence Colocation Market, 2021-2030

9. Switzerland Colocation Market by End-Use Sector, 2021-2030

10. Switzerland Data Center Capacity Pipeline, 2021-2030

11. Switzerland Data Center Operational Efficiency Metrics, 2021-2030

12. Switzerland Data Center Financial and Investment Metrics, 2021-2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0dd5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment